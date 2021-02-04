 

CBRE Promotes Tim Dismond to Chief Responsibility Officer

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) today announced that Tim Dismond has been promoted to Chief Responsibility Officer, a newly created position.

In this new role, Mr. Dismond will retain his current responsibilities as Chief Diversity Officer and bring together all aspects of the company’s Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) efforts under his leadership. These include Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Environmental Sustainability, Workplace Safety & Wellbeing, Philanthropy and Public/Government Affairs.

“Tim has already had a tremendous impact in advancing our diversity efforts,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer. “His increased scope and authority, and higher profile inside and outside CBRE, will put him in an even more powerful position to drive compelling diversity and inclusion outcomes, as well as accelerate our gains across the full spectrum of ESG programs. In the process, we will strengthen our company and the work we do for clients.”

Mr. Dismond will continue to report to Mr. Sulentic.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Diversity Officer in June 2020, Mr. Dismond served as a Division President in the company’s Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Enterprise business. A 26-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, he holds a J.D. from the Indiana University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Michigan.

CBRE was recently recognized for its efforts to advance women employees through the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (second year in a row) and the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index (eighth consecutive year). In November 2020, the company was the only commercial real estate services company named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (second consecutive year).

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services; and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.



