Omega Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Recent Developments

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (the “Company” or “Omega”) today announced its results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported net income for the quarter of $63.1 million or $0.27 per common share. The Company also reported NAREIT Funds From Operations (“NAREIT FFO”) for the quarter of $173.3 million or $0.73 per common share, Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO” or “Adjusted FFO”) of $192.5 million or $0.81 per common share, and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) of $182.9 million.

CEO COMMENTS

Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to finish an unprecedented year with strong quarterly AFFO and FAD, as well as continued excellent rent collections. Furthermore, we are excited to announce a new relationship with Brookdale, a leading operator of senior living communities, through our acquisition of 24 facilities for $510 million from Healthpeak Properties in January. We also took advantage of strong capital markets in the quarter to issue both debt and equity to enhance our balance sheet and fund acquisitions.”

Mr. Pickett continued, “Our operators continue to perform admirably in protecting residents. Despite a meaningful spike in COVID cases within communities nationwide during the holidays, through their enhanced infection control protocols and the continued diligence of their staff, many of our operators were able to significantly limit the increase in cases within our facilities. The efforts of both federal and state governments, including to grant priority access to vaccines for residents and staff, have highlighted their understanding of the vital role skilled nursing and assisted living facilities play within the healthcare continuum. With both occupancy and facility costs meaningfully impacted by the pandemic, we are hopeful that this support will remain forthcoming as the industry continues to focus on protecting their frail and vulnerable residents.”

Mr. Pickett concluded, “We would once again like to highlight the remarkable efforts of our operators and their heroic employees, who risk their own health and that of their families to bravely protect and care for their residents, and we thank them wholeheartedly for their endeavors.”

2021 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND 2020 FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

In Q1 2021, the Company…

declared a $0.67 per share quarterly common stock dividend.

sold 5 held for sale assets for $76 million in cash proceeds, generating a $71 million gain.

completed a $510 million acquisition.

collected over 99% of contractual rent and mortgage payments for the month of January (when excluding Daybreak, which is transitioning its portfolio pursuant to a forbearance agreement).

was included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

In Q4 2020, the Company…

collected over 99% of fourth quarter contractual rent and mortgage payments (when excluding Daybreak).

issued $700 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2031.

issued $153 million in equity through its equity shelf program.

sold 16 facilities for $64 million in cash proceeds, generating $5 million in gains.

completed $78 million of new investments.

invested $19 million in capital renovation and construction-in-progress projects.

announced the reinstatement of its dividend reinvestment and stock purchase plan.

paid a $0.67 per share quarterly common stock dividend.

In Q3 2020, the Company…

collected over 99% of third quarter contractual rent and mortgage payments (when excluding Daybreak).

sold 6 facilities and a land parcel for $61 million in cash, recognizing a loss of $0.7 million.

invested $22 million in capital renovation and construction-in-progress projects.

revised its revenue recognition accounting treatment related to operators with going concern disclosures.

paid a $0.67 per share quarterly common stock dividend.

In Q2 2020, the Company…

collected over 99% of second quarter contractual rent and mortgage payments (when excluding Daybreak).

sold 7 facilities for $38 million in cash, generating $13 million in gains.

completed $50 million of new investments.

invested $31 million in capital renovation and construction-in-progress projects.

repaid $300 million in credit facility borrowings.

paid a $0.67 per share quarterly common stock dividend.

In Q1 2020, the Company…

suspended its dividend reinvestment and stock purchase plan.

sold six facilities for $18 million in cash proceeds generating $2 million in gains.

completed $19 million of new investments.

invested $39 million in capital renovation and construction-in-progress projects.

borrowed $300 million on credit facility for potential liquidity needs.

paid a $0.67 per share quarterly common stock dividend.

NET INCOME

The Company reported net income of $63.1 million, or $0.27 per common share, on revenues of $263.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares to net income of $61.1 million, or $0.27 per common share, on revenues of $246.7 million, for the same period in 2019.

The Company reported net income of $163.5 million, or $0.70 per common share, on revenues of $892.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This compares to net income of $351.9 million, or $1.58 per common share, on revenues of $928.8 million, for the same period in 2019.

The year-over-year decrease in net income was primarily due to (i) a $135.5 million write-off of non-cash revenue (primarily straight-line revenue), (ii) a $36.6 million reduction in gains on the sale of assets, (iii) $38.0 million in provision for credit losses, (iv) a $28.2 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense from new investments, (v) a net increase of $16.2 million of impairments on direct financing leases and real estate properties, (vi) a $14.2 million increase in interest expense and (vii) a $13.3 million increase in loss on debt extinguishment. The decrease in net income was offset by (i) a $60.3 million increase in rental income from the $735 million Encore portfolio acquisition completed on October 31, 2019, (ii) a $17.8 million increase in rental income from the $655 million MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (“MedEquities”) merger on May 17, 2019, (iii) a $13.8 million increase of non-recurring revenue, and (iv) a $3.1 million decrease of acquisition, merger and transition related costs.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Revenues – Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $263.8 million, which included $11.9 million of non-cash revenue, $3.1 million of real estate tax and ground rents, $4.3 million of non-recurring revenue, and a $2.1 million write-off of non-cash revenue (primarily straight-line revenue).

Expenses – Expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $192.5 million, consisting of $82.6 million of depreciation and amortization expense, $56.0 million of interest expense, $28.8 million of impairment on real estate properties, $10.4 million of general and administrative (“G&A”) expense, $4.4 million of stock-based compensation expense, $4.4 million in provision for credit losses, $3.2 million of real estate tax and ground lease expense, $2.7 million of amortized deferred financing costs, $2.0 million of acquisition, merger and transition related costs offset by a $2.0 million recovery on direct financing leases.

Other Income and Expense – Other income and expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was a net expense of $7.4 million, primarily consisting of $12.4 million charge related to debt extinguishment offset by a $5.2 million gain on assets sold.

Funds From Operations – NAREIT FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $173.3 million, or $0.73 per common share, on 237 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to $175.5 million, or $0.77 per common share, on 228 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, for the same period in 2019.

The $173.3 million of NAREIT FFO includes $12.4 million in loss on debt extinguishment, $4.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, $4.4 million in provision for credit losses, a $2.1 million write-off of non-cash revenue (primarily straight-line revenue), $2.0 million of acquisition, merger and transition related costs offset by $4.3 million of non-recurring revenue and a $2.0 million recovery on direct financing leases.

The $175.5 million of NAREIT FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 includes $3.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, $0.2 million write-off of non-cash revenue (primarily straight-line revenue) and $0.2 million of impairment on direct financing leases offset by $1.4 million of non-recurring revenue.

Adjusted FFO was $192.5 million, or $0.81 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $178.3 million, or $0.78 per common share, for the same quarter in 2019. For further information, see the “Funds From Operations” schedule below and on the Company’s website.

2020 ANNUAL RESULTS

Revenues and Expenses – Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $892.4 million, which included $40.7 million of non-cash revenue, $12.6 million of real estate tax and ground rents, $16.2 million of non-recurring revenue offset by a write-off of $146.6 million in uncollectible accounts (primarily straight-line revenue) due to placing four operators on a cash basis for purposes of revenue recordation resulting from substantial doubt about their ability to continue as going concerns.

Expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $734.9 million, consisting of $329.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense, $213.3 million of interest expense, $72.5 million of impairment on real estate properties, $39.6 million of G&A expense, $38.0 million in provision for credit losses based on a new accounting standard adopted January 1, 2020, $18.8 million of stock-based compensation expense, $13.8 million of real estate tax and ground lease expense, $10.1 million of amortized deferred financing costs, $2.0 million in acquisition, merger and transition related costs offset by a $3.1 million recovery on direct financing leases.

Other Income and Expense – Other income and expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was net income of $4.9 million primarily consisting of $13.3 million in charges on debt extinguishment offset by $19.1 million of gains on assets sold.

Funds From Operations – NAREIT FFO for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $555.9 million, or $2.36 per common share, on 235 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to $640.0 million, or $2.88 per common share on 222 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, for the same period in 2019.

The $555.9 million of NAREIT FFO includes $146.6 million write-off of non-cash revenue (primarily straight-line revenue), $39.6 million of provision for credit losses, $18.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, $15.8 million of loss on debt extinguishment, $2.0 million of acquisition, merger and transition related costs, and $0.9 million in severance expense offset by $16.2 million of non-recurring revenue and a $3.1 million recovery on direct financing leases.

The $640.0 million of NAREIT FFO for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes $14.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, a $11.1 million write-off of non-cash revenue (primarily straight-line revenue), $7.9 million of impairments on direct financing leases, $5.1 million of merger costs related to the May 2019 acquisition of MedEquities, $2.0 million of loss on debt extinguishment related to an unconsolidated joint venture, $1.7 million of restructuring costs and a $1.1 million one-time lease termination payment offset by $2.4 million of non-recurring revenue.

Adjusted FFO was $760.4 million, or $3.23 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $681.4 million, or $3.07 per common share, for 2019. For further information, see the “Funds From Operations” schedule below and the Company’s website.

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Equity Shelf Program and Dividend Reinvestment and Common Stock Purchase Plan – The Company reinstated its Dividend Reinvestment and Common Stock Purchase Plan on December 17, 2020 after temporarily suspending it on March 23, 2020. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold 4.2 million shares of its common stock, generating $153.1 million of gross proceeds, under its Equity Shelf Program:

Equity Shelf (At-the-Market) Program for 2020 (in thousands, except price per share) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Number of shares 49 - - 4,172 4,221 Average price per share $ 41.05 $ - $ - $ 36.69 $ 36.74 Gross proceeds $ 2,000 $ - $ - $ 153,069 $ 155,069

Dividend Reinvestment and Common Stock Purchase Plan for 2020 (in thousands, except price per share) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Number of shares 90 - - - 90 Average price per share $ 41.80 $ - $ - $ - $ 41.80 Gross proceeds $ 3,747 $ - $ - $ - $ 3,747

$700 Million Senior Notes – On October 9, 2020, the Company issued $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.375% Senior Notes due 2031. The notes were sold at a public offering price of 98.249% of their face value before the underwriters’ discount. The Company’s net proceeds from the offering were used to partially repay outstanding borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility and term loans.

In conjunction with the repayments on the term loans, the Company settled several interest-rate swaps with an aggregate notional value of $275 million and paid the Company’s swap counterparties approximately $11 million. The settlements of the swaps were recorded as interest – refinancing costs on the Company’s income statement.

2021 RECENT AND 2020 FOURTH QUARTER PORTFOLIO

Q1 2021 Portfolio Activity:

$510 Million Acquisition – On January 20, 2021, the Company acquired 24 senior living facilities from Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) for $510 million. The acquisition included the assumption of an in-place master lease with Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD). The master lease has 2021 contractual rent of $43.5 million with a 2.4% annual escalator, and includes 24 facilities representing 2,552 operating units located in Arizona (1), California (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), New Jersey (1), Oregon (6), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (6), Virginia (1), and Washington (4).

Q4 2020 Portfolio Activity:

$98 Million of New Investments – In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed approximately $78.4 million of new investments and $19.4 million in capital renovations and new construction projects consisting of the following:

$78.4 Million Acquisition – On November 1, 2020, the Company acquired six skilled nursing facilities (“SNFs”) and one assisted living facility (“ALF”) located in Virginia from an unrelated third party for approximately $78.4 million. The seven facilities with 876 beds were added to an existing operator’s master lease with an initial annual cash yield of 9.5% with 2.0% annual escalators.

$19.4 Million of New Investments – In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company invested $19.4 million under its capital renovation and construction-in-progress programs.

Asset Sales and Impairments:

$64 Million in Asset Sales – In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company sold 16 facilities for $63.7 million in cash, recognizing a gain of approximately $5.2 million. Twelve of the assets were previously classified as held for sale.

Impairments and Assets Held for Sale – During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a net impairment charge of $28.8 million to reduce the net book values on seven properties to their estimated fair values or expected selling prices.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 22 properties classified as assets held for sale, totaling approximately $81.5 million. On February 2, 2021, the Company sold 5 of the 22 held for sale assets (valued at $5.2 million at December 31, 2020) for $75.8 million in cash and expects to recognize a Q1 2021 gain of approximately $70.6 million from this sale.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $5.2 billion of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted-average annual interest rate of 4.2%. The Company’s indebtedness consisted of an aggregate principal amount of $4.6 billion of senior unsecured notes, $186.7 million of unsecured term loans, $369.5 million of secured debt and £74.0 million (USD equivalent $101.2 million) of borrowings outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility. Total cash and cash equivalents were $163.5 million as of December 31, 2020, and the Company had $1.1 billion of undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facility revolver.

CFO COMMENTS

Bob Stephenson, Omega’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “In October, we continued to improve our balance sheet with a $700 million senior unsecured notes offering. We were able to repay approximately $700 million of variable rate debt maturing in the next two years with 10-year fixed-rate paper, reducing our December 31st variable rate debt balance to approximately $240 million. The 3.375% coupon was the lowest 10-year coupon ever issued by Omega.”

Mr. Stephenson continued, “Our bond deal was leverage-neutral and allowed us to repay all of our US dollar LIBOR-based revolving credit facility debt. In addition, we continued to lower our leverage in the fourth quarter with ATM share issuances and increased our balance sheet cash to help finance the Brookdale portfolio acquisition from Healthpeak in January 2021.”

DIVIDENDS

On January 28, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.67 per share, to be paid February 16, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2021.

TAX TREATMENT FOR 2020 DIVIDENDS

On February 14, 2020, May 15, 2020, August 14, 2020 and November 16, 2020, the Company paid dividends to its common stockholders in the per share amounts of $0.67 for stockholders of record on January 31, 2020, April 30, 2020, July 31, 2020 and November 2, 2020, respectively. The Company has determined the tax treatment for the dividends is as follows:

Dividend Payment Date % Taxable as Ordinary Income % Taxable as Return of Capital % Taxable as Capital Gain February 14, 2020 73.1865% 24.3812% 2.4323% May 15, 2020 73.1865% 24.3812% 2.4323% August 14, 2020 73.1865% 24.3812% 2.4323% November 16, 2020 73.1865% 24.3812% 2.4323%

ESG

As previously reported, on January 27, 2021, Omega was named one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (“GEI”). The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) data available to investors. The GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

2021 GUIDANCE

Given the continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the financial performance of the Company’s operators and the extent of future necessary government support to the operators, the Company will not be providing 2021 earnings guidance.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding Omega’s or its tenants', operators', borrowers' or managers' expected future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, facility transitions, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), plans and objectives of management for future operations and statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from Omega's expectations.

Omega’s actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among other things: (i) uncertainties relating to the business operations of the operators of Omega’s properties, including those relating to reimbursement by third-party payors, regulatory matters and occupancy levels; (ii) the impact of novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) on our business and the business of our operators, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs experienced by operators of SNFs and “ALFs” in connection therewith, the ability of operators to comply with new infection control and vaccine protocols, and the extent to which continued government support may be available to operators to offset such costs and the conditions related thereto; (iii) the ability of any of Omega’s operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations, modify the terms of Omega’s mortgages and impede the ability of Omega to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor’s obligations, and other costs and uncertainties associated with operator bankruptcies; (iv) Omega’s ability to re-lease, otherwise transition or sell underperforming assets on a timely basis and on terms that allow Omega to realize the carrying value of these assets; (v) the availability and cost of capital to us; (vi) changes in Omega’s credit ratings and the ratings of its debt securities; (vii) competition in the financing of healthcare facilities; (viii) competition in the long-term healthcare industry and shifts in the perception of various types of long-term care facilities, including SNFs and ALFs; (ix) additional regulatory and other changes in the healthcare sector; (x) changes in the financial position of our operators; (xi) the effect of economic and market conditions generally, and particularly in the healthcare industry; (xii) changes in interest rates; (xiii) the timing, amount and yield of any additional investments; (xiv) changes in tax laws and regulations affecting REITs; (xv) the potential impact of changes in the SNF and ALF market or local real estate conditions on the Company’s ability to dispose of assets held for sale for the anticipated proceeds or on a timely basis, or to redeploy the proceeds therefrom on favorable terms; (xvi) Omega’s ability to maintain its status as a REIT; (xvii) the effect of other factors affecting our business or the businesses of our operators that are beyond our or their control, including natural disasters, other health crises or pandemics and governmental action, particularly in the healthcare industry, and (xviii) other factors identified in Omega’s filings with the SEC. Statements regarding future events and developments and Omega’s future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward looking statements.

We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors may not contain all the material factors that are important to you. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Real estate properties Real estate investments $ 8,702,154 $ 8,985,994 Less accumulated depreciation (1,996,914 ) (1,787,425 ) Real estate investments – net 6,705,240 7,198,569 Investments in direct financing leases – net 10,764 11,488 Mortgage notes receivable – net 885,313 773,563 7,601,317 7,983,620 Other investments – net 467,442 419,228 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 200,638 199,884 Assets held for sale – net 81,452 4,922 Total investments 8,350,849 8,607,654 Cash and cash equivalents 163,535 24,117 Restricted cash 4,023 9,263 Contractual receivables – net 10,408 27,122 Other receivables and lease inducements 234,666 381,091 Goodwill 651,737 644,415 Other assets 82,231 102,462 Total assets $ 9,497,449 $ 9,796,124 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Revolving line of credit $ 101,158 $ 125,000 Term loans – net 186,349 804,738 Secured borrowings 369,524 389,680 Senior notes and other unsecured borrowings – net 4,512,221 3,816,722 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 280,824 312,040 Deferred income taxes 10,766 11,350 Total liabilities 5,460,842 5,459,530 Equity: Preferred stock $1.00 par value authorized – 20,000 shares, unissued — — Common stock $.10 par value authorized – 350,000 shares, issued and outstanding – 231,199 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 226,631 as of December 31, 2019 23,119 22,663 Common stock – additional paid-in capital 6,152,887 5,992,733 Cumulative net earnings 2,594,735 2,463,436 Cumulative dividends paid (4,916,097 ) (4,303,546 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,768 ) (39,858 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,841,876 4,135,428 Noncontrolling interest 194,731 201,166 Total equity 4,036,607 4,336,594 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,497,449 $ 9,796,124

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Rental income $ 224,080 $ 212,175 $ 740,815 $ 791,168 Real estate tax and ground lease income 3,089 2,437 12,612 12,908 Income from direct financing leases 258 259 1,033 1,036 Mortgage interest income 24,044 19,780 89,422 76,542 Other investment income 11,994 10,364 44,864 43,400 Miscellaneous income 320 1,653 3,635 3,776 Total revenues 263,785 246,668 892,381 928,830 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 82,623 80,498 329,924 301,683 General and administrative 10,381 9,917 39,619 41,790 Real estate tax and ground lease expense 3,230 3,442 13,764 16,141 Stock-based compensation expense 4,442 3,840 18,822 14,871 Acquisition, merger and transition related costs 1,956 43 2,018 5,115 Impairment on real estate properties 28,762 35,719 72,494 45,264 (Recovery) impairment on direct financing leases (2,003 ) 217 (3,079 ) 7,917 Provision for credit losses 4,420 — 37,997 — Interest expense 55,981 52,793 213,313 199,151 Interest – amortization of deferred financing costs 2,692 2,811 10,076 9,564 Total expenses 192,484 189,280 734,948 641,496 Other (expense) income Interest and investment (expense) income (282 ) 735 (957 ) 856 Loss on debt extinguishment (12,444 ) — (13,340 ) — Realized gain (loss) on foreign exchange 128 104 78 (42 ) Gain on assets sold - net 5,181 2,893 19,113 55,696 Total other (expense) income (7,417 ) 3,732 4,894 56,510 Income before income tax expense & income from unconsolidated joint ventures 63,884 61,120 162,327 343,844 Income tax expense (2,299 ) (893 ) (4,925 ) (2,844 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,489 919 6,143 10,947 Net income 63,074 61,146 163,545 351,947 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,678 ) (1,606 ) (4,218 ) (10,824 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 61,396 $ 59,540 $ 159,327 $ 341,123 Earnings per common share available to common stockholders: Basic: Net income available to common stockholders $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.70 $ 1.60 Diluted: Net income $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.70 $ 1.58 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 2.68 $ 2.65

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC. FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 63,074 $ 61,146 $ 163,545 $ 351,947 Deduct gain from real estate dispositions (5,181 ) (2,893 ) (19,113 ) (55,696 ) Add back loss (deduct gain) from real estate dispositions of unconsolidated joint ventures 544 — (5,894 ) (9,345 ) Sub-total 58,437 58,253 138,538 286,906 Elimination of non-cash items included in net income: Depreciation and amortization 82,623 80,498 329,924 301,683 Depreciation - unconsolidated joint ventures 3,439 1,625 14,000 6,513 Add back non-cash provision for impairments on real estate properties 28,762 35,719 72,494 45,264 Add back unrealized loss (gain) on warrants 61 (580 ) 988 (410 ) NAREIT funds from operations (“NAREIT FFO”) $ 173,322 $ 175,515 $ 555,944 $ 639,956 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 228,785 219,668 227,741 213,404 Restricted stock and PRSUs 1,761 1,977 1,239 1,753 Net forward share contract — 397 — 179 Omega OP Units 6,263 5,938 6,124 6,789 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 236,809 227,980 235,104 222,125 NAREIT funds from operations available per share $ 0.73 $ 0.77 $ 2.36 $ 2.88 Adjustments to calculate adjusted funds from operations: NAREIT FFO $ 173,322 $ 175,515 $ 555,944 $ 639,956 Add back Uncollectible accounts receivable (1) 2,107 150 146,608 11,120 Provision for credit losses 4,420 — 37,997 — Stock-based compensation expense 4,442 3,840 18,822 14,871 Loss on debt extinguishment 12,444 — 13,340 — Severance — — 853 — Acquisition, merger and transition related costs 1,956 43 2,018 5,115 Restructuring costs — 21 — 1,683 Non-recurring lease termination payment — — — 1,118 Deduct Non-recurring revenue (4,260 ) (1,437 ) (16,201 ) (2,409 ) (Recovery) impairment for direct financing leases (2,003 ) 217 (3,079 ) 7,917 Add back unconsolidated JV related Uncollectible accounts receivable — — 1,584 — Loss on debt extinguishment 68 — 2,493 2,014 Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) $ 192,496 $ 178,349 $ 760,379 $ 681,385 Adjustments to calculate funds available for distribution: Non-cash interest expense $ 2,670 $ 2,788 $ 9,986 $ 9,467 Capitalized interest (321 ) (3,341 ) (10,029 ) (13,876 ) Non-cash revenues (11,923 ) (14,096 ) (40,709 ) (60,861 ) Funds available for distribution (“FAD”) $ 182,922 $ 163,700 $ 719,627 $ 616,115

________________________ (1) Straight-line accounts receivable write-off recorded as a reduction to Rental income.

NAREIT Funds From Operations (“NAREIT FFO”), Adjusted FFO and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) are non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that exclude amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the income statement, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the company, or include amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable financial measure so calculated and presented. As used in this press release, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The Company calculates and reports NAREIT FFO in accordance with the definition and interpretive guidelines issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), and consequently, NAREIT FFO is defined as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for the effects of asset dispositions and certain non-cash items, primarily depreciation and amortization and impairments on real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and changes in the fair value of warrants. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. The Company believes that NAREIT FFO, Adjusted FFO and FAD are important supplemental measures of its operating performance. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, while real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The term funds from operations was designed by the real estate industry to address this issue. Funds from operations described herein is not necessarily comparable to funds from operations of other real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that do not use the same definition or implementation guidelines or interpret the standards differently from the Company.

Adjusted FFO is calculated as NAREIT FFO excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation and certain revenue and expense items (e.g., acquisition, merger and transition related costs, provisions for uncollectible accounts, provisions for current expected credit losses, severance, etc.). FAD is calculated as Adjusted FFO less non-cash interest expense and non-cash revenue, such as straight-line rent. The Company believes these measures provide an enhanced measure of the operating performance of the Company’s core portfolio as a REIT. The Company’s computation of Adjusted FFO and FAD may not be comparable to the NAREIT definition of funds from operations or to similar measures reported by other REITs, but the Company believes that they are appropriate measures for this Company.

The Company uses these non-GAAP measures among the criteria to measure the operating performance of its business. The Company also uses FAD among the performance metrics for performance-based compensation of officers. The Company further believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, impairments on real estate assets and gains or losses from sales of real estate, all of which are based on historical costs and which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, funds from operations can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between other REITs. The Company offers these measures to assist the users of its financial statements in analyzing its operating performance and not as measures of liquidity or cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as measures of liquidity, alternatives to net income or indicators of any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential investors in the Company’s securities should not rely on these non-GAAP measures as substitutes for any GAAP measure, including net income.

The following tables present selected portfolio information, including operator and geographic concentrations, and lease and loan maturities:

As of December 31, 2020 Total # of # of Balance Sheet Data Total # of Investment % of Operating Operating Properties ($000’s) Investment Properties (2) Beds (2) Real estate investments (1) 883 $ 8,712,918 91 % 892 89,609 Mortgage notes receivable 62 885,313 9 % 57 6,173 945 $ 9,598,231 100 % 949 95,782 Assets held for sale 22 81,452 Total investments 967 $ 9,679,683

As of December 31, 2020 Total # of # of Investment Investment Data Total # of Investment % of Operating Operating per Bed Properties ($000’s) Investment Properties (2) Beds (2) ($000’s) SNFs/Transitional care 813 $ 7,975,076 83 % 820 87,694 $ 91 Senior housing (3) 132 1,623,155 17 % 129 8,088 $ 201 945 $ 9,598,231 100 % 949 95,782 $ 100 Assets held for sale 22 81,452 Total investments 967 $ 9,679,683

________________________ (1) Includes one asset under a direct financing lease totaling $10.8 million. (2) Excludes facilities which are non-operating, closed and/or not currently providing patient services. (3) Includes ALFs, memory care and independent living facilities.

Revenue Composition ($000’s)

Revenue by Investment Type Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Rental property (1) $ 224,338 85 % $ 741,848 84 % Real estate tax and ground lease income 3,089 1 % 12,612 1 % Mortgage notes 24,044 9 % 89,422 10 % Other investment income and miscellaneous income - net 12,314 5 % 48,499 5 % $ 263,785 100 % $ 892,381 100 %

Revenue by Facility Type Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 SNFs/Transitional care $ 211,197 80 % $ 710,255 80 % Senior housing 37,185 14 % 121,015 14 % Real estate tax and ground lease income 3,089 1 % 12,612 1 % Other 12,314 5 % 48,499 5 % $ 263,785 100 % $ 892,381 100 %

________________________ (1) Includes one asset under a direct financing lease totaling $0.3 million and $1.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

As of 2020 Q4 % of Total December 31, 2020 Annualized Annualized Rent/Interest Concentration by Operator ($000’s) # of Contractual Contractual Properties (1) Rent/Interest (1)(2) Rent/Interest Ciena 65 $ 96,732 10.1 % Consulate 80 86,253 9.0 % CommuniCare 45 62,786 6.5 % Genesis 51 61,904 6.4 % Maplewood 15 59,011 6.1 % Saber 54 55,382 5.8 % Agemo 54 51,611 5.4 % HHC 44 37,391 3.9 % Guardian 35 36,326 3.8 % Nexion 45 32,630 3.4 % Remaining Operators (3) 460 381,268 39.6 % 948 $ 961,294 100.0 %

________________________ (1) Excludes properties which are non-operating, closed and/or not currently providing patient services. (2) Includes mezzanine and term loan interest. (3) Excludes one multi-tenant medical office building.

As of December 31, 2020 Geographic Concentration by Investment ($000’s) Total # of Total % of Total Properties (1) Investment (1)(2) Investment Florida 128 $ 1,400,648 14.6 % Texas 116 858,936 8.9 % Michigan 49 663,640 6.9 % Indiana 70 639,590 6.6 % Pennsylvania 53 567,530 5.9 % California 52 562,581 5.8 % Ohio 42 532,815 5.5 % Virginia 27 397,574 4.1 % North Carolina 40 345,991 3.6 % New York 1 332,721 3.5 % Remaining 30 states 310 2,882,991 30.0 % 888 9,185,017 95.4 % United Kingdom 57 442,248 4.6 % 945 $ 9,627,265 100.0 %

________________________ (1) Excludes 22 properties with total investment of $81.5 million classified as assets held for sale. (2) Excludes $29 million provision for credit losses.

As of December 31, 2020 Operating Lease Expirations & Loan Maturities ($000's) (1) Lease (Rent) Interest Income Lease (Rent) and Interest Income % of Total Annualized Contractual Rent/Interest 2021 $ 3,543 $ 2,944 $ 6,487 0.7 % 2022 37,641 4,198 41,839 4.4 % 2023 5,295 780 6,075 0.6 % 2024 9,854 2,911 12,765 1.3 % 2025 12,764 5,387 18,151 1.9 %

________________________ (1) Based on annualized 4th quarter 2020 contractual rent and interest.

The following tables present operator revenue mix, census and coverage data based on information provided by our operators for the indicated periods ended. We have not independently verified this information, and we are providing this data for informational purposes only.

Operator Revenue Mix (1) Medicare / Medicaid Insurance Private / Other Three-months ended September 30, 2020 51.6 % 37.2 % 11.2 % Three-months ended June 30, 2020 52.4 % 36.4 % 11.2 % Three-months ended March 31, 2020 52.6 % 35.7 % 11.7 % Three-months ended December 31, 2019 52.7 % 34.6 % 12.7 % Three-months ended September 30, 2019 53.4 % 33.4 % 13.2 %

________________________ (1) Excludes all facilities considered non-core.

Coverage Data Before After Occupancy (2) Management Management Operator Census and Coverage (1) Fees (3) Fees (4) Twelve-months ended September 30, 2020 80.1 % 1.87x 1.51x Twelve-months ended June 30, 2020 82.2 % 1.84x 1.48x Twelve-months ended March 31, 2020 83.6 % 1.68x 1.32x Twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 83.6 % 1.64x 1.29x Twelve-months ended September 30, 2019 83.4 % 1.66x 1.30x

________________________ (1) Excludes all properties considered non-core. (2) Based on available (operating) beds. (3) Represents EBITDARM of our operators, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, Rent expense and management fees for the applicable period, divided by the total Rent payable to the Company by its operators during such period. “Rent” refers to the total monthly rent and mortgage interest due under the Company’s lease and mortgage agreements over the applicable period. (4) Represents EBITDAR of our operators, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and Rent (as defined in footnote 3) expense for the applicable period, divided by the total Rent payable to the Company by its operators during such period. Assumes a management fee of 4%.

The following table presents a debt maturity schedule as of December 31, 2020:

Unsecured Debt Debt Maturities ($000’s) Line of Credit and Term Loans (1) Senior Notes/Other (2) Subordinated

Notes (3) Secured Debt Total Debt Maturities 2021 $ 101,158 $ — $ 20,000 $ 2,275 $ 123,433 2022 186,700 — — — 186,700 2023 — 700,000 — — 700,000 2024 — 400,000 — — 400,000 2025 — 400,000 — — 400,000 2026 — 600,000 — — 600,000 Thereafter — 2,450,000 — 367,249 2,817,249 $ 287,858 $ 4,550,000 $ 20,000 $ 369,524 $ 5,227,382

________________________ (1) The Line of Credit and Term Loans borrowings can be extended into 2022. The $187 million is comprised of a: £100 million term loan (equivalent to $137 million), $50 million term loan to Omega’s operating partnership and excludes $0.4 million net deferred financing costs related to the term loans. (2) Excludes net discounts and deferred financing costs. (3) Excludes $0.1 million of fair market valuation adjustments.

The following table presents investment activity:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Investment Activity ($000's) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 $ Amount % $ Amount % Real property $ 78,434 80.2 % $ 104,340 40.1 % Construction-in-progress 12,800 13.1 % 65,031 25.0 % Capital expenditures 6,564 6.7 % 47,576 18.3 % Mortgages — — % 43,150 16.6 % Other — — % — — % Total $ 97,798 100.0 % $ 260,097 100.0 %

