ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Share Transaction Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.02.2021, 10:00 | 45 | 0 | 0 05.02.2021, 10:00 | ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”) 5 February 2021 Notification of Share Transaction The Company has received notification that on 4 February 2021 Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 3,121 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 961 pence per share. As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 17,148 ordinary shares, being 0.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares). Analyst / Investor enquiries: James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000 Media:



Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993





ICG ENTE/PAR VTG FPD 0.1





