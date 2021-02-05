 

LECTRA Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at January 31st, 2021)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 18:19  |  23   |   |   

 Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at January 31st, 2021)

This declaration is established in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and of Article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Date:

January 31st, 2021

Total number of shares composing the capital:

32,532,124

Total number of voting rights, gross (1):

32,765,628

Total number of voting rights, net (2):

32,744,781       

(1) In accordance with the second paragraph of article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the AMF, the gross total of voting rights is based on the total number of shares composing the company’s capital which have voting rights, including shares deprived of their voting rights

(2) The net total of voting rights is equal to the gross total, minus the number of shares deprived of their voting rights (treasury shares)

Other than the legal notification requirements for crossing the thresholds established by French law, there is no special statutory obligation.

Lectra • 16 – 18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France
Société anonyme au capital de € 32 099 100 • 300 702 305 RCS Paris
www.lectra.com

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LECTRA Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at January 31st, 2021)  Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at January 31st, 2021) This declaration is established in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and of Article …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
Denali Therapeutics to Present New Data on ETV: IDS (DNL310) for the Potential Treatment of Hunter Syndrome at WORLDSymposium
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
LECTRA: Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at December 31st, 2020)