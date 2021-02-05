argenx announces closing of global offering
Regulated information
February 5, 2021
Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium — argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today the closing of its previously announced global offering of an aggregate of 3,593,750 ordinary shares (including ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (ADSs)), which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 468,750 ordinary shares in the form of ADSs. The gross proceeds from the global offering were approximately $1.15 billion (approximately €954.8 million).
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.
The securities were offered in the United States pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the securities was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021 and a final prospectus supplement relating to the securities was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021 and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the U.S. offering may be obtained for free from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com, or by telephone at (866) 718-1649; from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare