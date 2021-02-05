argenx announces closing of global offering

Regulated information





Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium — argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today the closing of its previously announced global offering of an aggregate of 3,593,750 ordinary shares (including ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (ADSs)), which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 468,750 ordinary shares in the form of ADSs. The gross proceeds from the global offering were approximately $1.15 billion (approximately €954.8 million).

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.