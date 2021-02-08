NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

HolidayCheck Group AG successfully completes capital increase with subscription rights

- Capital increase 100% placed

- 99.44% placed via subscription rights

- Gross issue proceeds roughly EUR 48 million

Munich, Germany, 8 February 2021 - HolidayCheck Group AG has successfully completed the capital increase with subscription rights announced on 20 January 2021. All shares were placed. 99.44 percent of the subscription rights were exercised. This includes the subscription of the company's majority shareholder, Burda Digital SE, which has exercised its subscription rights in full. Accordingly, 28,747,815 new shares were subscribed at a subscription price of EUR 1.65.

A total of 29,156,814 new shares - equal to 50 percent of the existing share capital - were placed, generating gross issue proceeds of around EUR 48 million. The transaction increased the total number of shares from 58,313,628 to 87,470,442.

The net capital raised of around EUR 47 million will be used to repay a short-term money market loan, as well as for other general working capital purposes, including to meet current needs.

Dr Marc Al-Hames, CEO of HolidayCheck Group AG, commented:

'We would like to thank all the shareholders who took part in the capital increase for their confidence in HolidayCheck Group. We will do our utmost to show that their trust is well placed. We believe the additional funds raised by the capital increase have placed us on a solid financial footing.

We are fully confident that enthusiasm for travel is undiminished and will quickly return when the COVID-19 crisis has passed. The German, Austrian and Swiss people have more than earned their holidays, having been through such a long tough period with all the deprivations of recent months. We at HolidayCheck will do everything in our power to enable them to have their perfect vacation.