 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Announces J Moses as Chairman of Board of Directors

Game industry veteran spearheads the Board as the company continues to empower sports and entertainment content providers with the world's simplest and most accessible gamification platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies. (“GameOn'' or” or the “Company“) the leader in providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks and partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, is pleased to announce J Moses as the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors includes GameOn Entertainment Technologies CEO Matt Bailey, J Moses (chairman) and Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

Vahid Shababi, Chief Growth Officer of Victory Square Technologies, will serve as an Advisor to the company; more Advisors will be announced at a later date.

Moses, a respected game industry veteran who helmed BMG Games, which published the original Grand Theft Auto, has served as a Director at Take-Two Interactive since 2007. He also serves on the Board of ReadyUp, an esports platform, and as an Advisor for Simulmedia, PrizePaymentsPro and the sports wagering platform Bet.Works, which was recently acquired by Ballys. From 1998 to 2009, Moses was the founder/CEO of UGO Networks, an online publisher delivering information and entertainment for gamers which was acquired by Hearst. Moses, who advises many of the world’s biggest entertainment platforms, is serving as an Executive Producer for a scripted esports show for the CW Network.

“I’ve been in the entertainment, sports, games, tech, and sports wagering businesses for 40 years and I’ve never been more excited about the opportunities at hand. All of these businesses are converging and GameOn is perfectly positioned to take full advantage of this confluence,” Moses said. “GameOn Entertainment Technologies’ simple and accessible apps not only further audience and viewer engagement from the comfort of the home, but also empower content providers to evolve their content into interactive and social experiences with ease. GameOn is truly a game-changer.”

