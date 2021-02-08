Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.02.2021, 13:00 | 26 | 0 | 0 08.02.2021, 13:00 | GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on April 9, 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2021. SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400

