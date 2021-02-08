Visa Unveils New Credit Card Benefit with NortonLifeLock

“The past year has brought tremendous change in the way people are using their Visa credit cards and associated benefits,” said Brian Cole, head of product, NA, Visa. “Our new benefits with NortonLifeLock address some of the most requested benefits among our U.S. accountholders, and will help bring value to Visa accountholders every day, from anywhere they may be.”

Consumers with Visa Infinite, Visa Signature or Visa Traditional credit cards can now enroll and take advantage of a complimentary offer and discounts on products and services from NortonLifeLock, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety.

ID Navigator Powered by NortonLifeLock is now available to consumers with Visa Infinite, Visa Signature or Visa Traditional credit cards. Identity theft protection benefits ranked #3 in customer preference out of 46 benefits tested in a Visa U.S. Credit Benefit Research study (2020)1. LifeLock is a leader in identity theft protection, making it a top priority addition to Visa’s card benefits platform. Accountholders can take advantage of complimentary Dark Web Monitoring, One-Bureau Credit Monitoring Alerts, Stolen Wallet Assist, and Restoration Assist features. Accountholders can use the LifeLock Identity app to help manage their account and alerts. Accountholders will also have access to special offers on more robust identity theft offerings that include restoration features such as the LifeLock Million Dollar Protection Package.

“Taking steps to be more informed about potential threats to your identity is one of the most important things you can do to help secure your financial and digital life,” said Robert Clarkson, chief commercial officer, NortonLifeLock. “We look forward to helping provide resources and tools that Visa accountholders need to stay vigilant as it furthers our vision to protect and empower consumers to take control of their digital lives.”

This updated offering of account benefits is part of Visa’s commitment to providing credit benefits that are designed to deliver meaningful value and meet evolving consumer needs and expectations.

