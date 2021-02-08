 

Visa Unveils New Credit Card Benefit with NortonLifeLock

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced today the availability of a new benefit for its Visa consumer credit accountholders in the U.S.

Consumers with Visa Infinite, Visa Signature or Visa Traditional credit cards can now enroll and take advantage of a complimentary offer and discounts on products and services from NortonLifeLock, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety.

“The past year has brought tremendous change in the way people are using their Visa credit cards and associated benefits,” said Brian Cole, head of product, NA, Visa. “Our new benefits with NortonLifeLock address some of the most requested benefits among our U.S. accountholders, and will help bring value to Visa accountholders every day, from anywhere they may be.”

ID Navigator Powered by NortonLifeLock is now available to consumers with Visa Infinite, Visa Signature or Visa Traditional credit cards. Identity theft protection benefits ranked #3 in customer preference out of 46 benefits tested in a Visa U.S. Credit Benefit Research study (2020)1. LifeLock is a leader in identity theft protection, making it a top priority addition to Visa’s card benefits platform. Accountholders can take advantage of complimentary Dark Web Monitoring, One-Bureau Credit Monitoring Alerts, Stolen Wallet Assist, and Restoration Assist features. Accountholders can use the LifeLock Identity app to help manage their account and alerts. Accountholders will also have access to special offers on more robust identity theft offerings that include restoration features such as the LifeLock Million Dollar Protection Package.

“Taking steps to be more informed about potential threats to your identity is one of the most important things you can do to help secure your financial and digital life,” said Robert Clarkson, chief commercial officer, NortonLifeLock. “We look forward to helping provide resources and tools that Visa accountholders need to stay vigilant as it furthers our vision to protect and empower consumers to take control of their digital lives.”

This updated offering of account benefits is part of Visa’s commitment to providing credit benefits that are designed to deliver meaningful value and meet evolving consumer needs and expectations.

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 05/21
03.02.21
Visa stellt KI-gestützte Innovationen für intelligenteres Bezahlen vor
03.02.21
Visa Expands Digital Currency Roadmap with First Boulevard
02.02.21
Small Businesses Score Big on Super Bowl Sunday with Visa Offer
02.02.21
Visa Introduces AI-Powered Innovations for Smarter Payments
01.02.21
Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
29.01.21
Bitcoin, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, Visa, MicroStr., 3D Systems, Exone, Gamestop - Opening Bell
28.01.21
Kreditkarten-Riese Visa muss in Corona-Krise Abstriche machen
28.01.21
Visa Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
28.01.21
LYNX: Visa und Mastercard: Bringen die Quartalszahlen die erhoffte Trendwende?

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
2
Rosige Aussichten: Visa-Bullen: „Aktie mit Potenzial in Form eines 50- bis 60-prozentigen Preisansti
11.12.20
332
VISA kommt in den DowJones
23.03.20
5
VISA Trading : Die Gelddruckmaschine ist zum Nachkauf bereit!