American Express Chief Financial Officer to Participate in KBW Fintech Payments Conference

American Express (NYSE: AXP) Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) Fintech Payments Conference on Tuesday, February 23 at 8:50 a.m. (ET). Mr. Campbell will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.