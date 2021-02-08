Maven Media Brands announced today the release of a special Sports Illustrated Presents commemorative issue celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers won their second NFL championship and the first since 2002. Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, in his first season with Tampa Bay and playing in his 10 th Super Bowl at age 43, sealed his status as the NFL’s greatest of all time with his record seventh win.

Sports Illustrated Presents Tampa Bay Buccaneers Commemorative Issue. (Photo: Business Wire)

The magazine will hit newsstands in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area on Feb. 11, and is also available for purchase now online.

“This was an NFL season unlike any other, but the journey led to a familiar place: with Tom Brady once again staking his claim as the GOAT—any sport, any era,” said Ryan Hunt, Co-Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated. “SI is thrilled to celebrate the Buccaneers’ first Super Bowl win in nearly two decades and, following the Lightning’s Stanley Cup and the Rays’ World Series appearance, the Tampa Bay area’s recent dominance of the sports landscape.”

The commemorative Buccaneers issue is a 96-page, photo-packed celebration of the team, its players and the franchise’s history. It includes a recap of the regular season, game-by-game coverage of the Bucs’ march through the postseason and a position-by-position look at the franchise’s all-time team. There are also feature looks at key players including Tom Brady, Ali Marpet and Jason Pierre-Paul and a collection of the greatest moments in Tampa Bay sports history. Counting Sports Illustrated and SI Presents commemorative issues together, this is the 26th SI cover that Brady has appeared on in his incredible career.

Visit SI.com for even more coverage of Super Bowl LV, including Albert Breer's MMQB column, a deep dive on the Bucs by Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas and postgame reactions from Conor Orr, Michael Rosenberg and Gary Gramling.

