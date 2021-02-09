 

Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) is pleased to announce that CTJV, a joint venture between Chiyoda Corporation (“Chiyoda”) and Technip Energies, has been awarded a major(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (“EPCC”) contract by Qatar Petroleum for the onshore facilities of the North Field East Project (“NFE”).

This award will cover the delivery of 4 mega trains, each with a capacity of 8 million tons per annum (“Mtpa”) of Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”), and associated utility facilities. It will include a large CO2 Carbon Capture and Sequestration facility, leading to more than 25% reduction of Green House Gas emissions when compared to similar LNG facilities.

The new facilities will receive approximately 6 billion standard cubic feet per day of feed gas from the Eastern sector of Qatar’s North Field, which is the largest non-associated gas field in the world. The expansion project will produce approximately 33 Mtpa of additional LNG, increasing Qatar’s total production from 77 to 110 Mtpa.

Arnaud Pieton, President Technip Energies, commented: “We are extremely honored to have been awarded by Qatar Petroleum this prestigious mega LNG project along with our long-time partner, Chiyoda. It demonstrates the continuity and the strength of our joint venture after the successful delivery of the 6 existing mega LNG trains. This award reflects Technip Energies’ ability to integrate technologies towards low carbon LNG and supports our vision to accelerate the energy transition journey.”

Technip Energies is a strong player in Qatar, a strategic country for the Company, with a local presence since 1986.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “major” contract is over $1.0 billion.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "expect," "plan," "intend," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, and include any statements with respect to the potential separation of the Company into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies, the expected financial and operational results of TechnipFMC and Technip Energies after the potential separation and expectations regarding TechnipFMC's and Technip Energies' respective capital structures, businesses or organizations after the potential separation. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from TechnipFMC's historical experience and TechnipFMC's present expectations or projections.

