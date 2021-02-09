Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has received $737,000 in service orders under an existing $2.49 million on-call contract from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) for traffic signal synchronization-related managed services across 16 municipalities in the San Bernardino Valley, demonstrating growing demand for Iteris’ software-enabled managed services in a key geographic market.

Iteris Awarded Traffic Signal Synchronization Services Contract Extension from San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the 12-month on-call contract extension, Iteris will continue to perform on-call traffic signal synchronization, and will virtualize agency processes to provide system support and maintenance services for the San Bernardino Valley Coordinated Traffic Signal System (SBVCTSS) corridors – a heavily traveled arterial network of more than 250 square miles. The primary goal of the project is to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians, as well as reduce travel times, number of stops and carbon emissions along the SBVCTSS corridors. In addition, Iteris’ ClearGuide software-as-a-service solution will be used to conduct before-and-after evaluations on all retimed corridors, with the option to include ClearGuide’s automated signal performance measures capabilities in the future.

The new service orders address traffic signal timing improvements, and ongoing traffic device and infrastructure maintenance both within cities and across jurisdictional boundaries for up to 1,250 signalized intersections on an as-needed basis. The service orders span 16 agencies: the Cities of Chino, Chino Hills, Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Highland, Loma Linda, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, Upland and Yucaipa, as well as the County of San Bernardino.

Iteris’ software-enabled managed services offering is a key component of the ClearMobility Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.