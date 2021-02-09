WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

 

PHOENIX, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer will host virtual private meetings during the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The meetings will be held by appointment only.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions.  It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets.  Together, the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers.  The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.  WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings creates value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively – when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com




