Western Window Systems’ Sliding Glass Doors Showcased in More Than Two Dozen Award-Winning Master-Planned Communities
Sliding glass doors from Western Window Systems, part of PGT Innovations’ (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, are outfitted in at least 27 out of the 50 award-winning master-planned communities in John Burns Real Estate Consulting’s annual Top 50 Master-Planned Communities in 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006136/en/
Series 600 Aluminum Multi-Slide Door (Photo: Business Wire)
The brand’s two most popular options were its Series 600 Aluminum Multi-Slide Door and Series 3700 Vinyl Multi-Slide Door among last year’s top communities, including:
- Eastmark by Brookfield and DMB, Estrella by Newland Communities, Marley Park by DMB and Verrado by DMB in Phoenix, Ariz.
- Cadence by The LandWell Company, Inspirada by Beazer, KB Home, Pardee and Toll Brothers, Skye Canyon by Olympia Companies and Summerlin by The Howard Hughes Company in Las Vegas, Nev.
- Daybreak by Daybreak Communities in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Bridgeland by The Howard Hughes Company, Cross Creek Ranch by Johnson Development Corp., Elyson by Newland Communities, Harvest Green by Johnson Development Corp. and Sienna by Johnson Development Corp. and Toll Brothers in Houston, Texas
- Mission Ridge by Hunt Companies in El Paso, Texas
- Easton Park by Brookfield Residential, Santa Rita Ranch by Mariner Real Estate Management and Sunfield by Scarborough Lane Development in Austin, Texas
- Pecan Square by Hillwood Communities, Trinity Falls by Johnson Development Corp., Union Park by Hillwood Communities and Woodcreek by PMB Capital Investments and Southstar Development in Dallas, Texas
- Irvine Ranch by The Irvine Company and The Great Park Neighborhoods by FivePoint Communities in Orange County, Calif.
- River Islands by River Islands Development in Lathrop, Calif.
- Banning Lewis Ranch by Oakwood Homes in Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Tehaleh by Newland Communities in Bonney Lake, Wash.
“Our team is proud to be a part of these well-designed communities,” said Chet Willis, vice president of production builder sales at Western Window Systems. “Our involvement in these communities is indicative of how important indoor-outdoor living space is to successful new builds. It’s becoming critical. With more time at home, having a flexible environment with outdoor access equals enhanced physical and mental health for homeowners. We’re seeing privatized outdoor living space as a most-wanted feature in a new home.”
