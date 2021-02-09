 

Western Window Systems’ Sliding Glass Doors Showcased in More Than Two Dozen Award-Winning Master-Planned Communities

Sliding glass doors from Western Window Systems, part of PGT Innovations’ (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, are outfitted in at least 27 out of the 50 award-winning master-planned communities in John Burns Real Estate Consulting’s annual Top 50 Master-Planned Communities in 2020.

Series 600 Aluminum Multi-Slide Door (Photo: Business Wire)

The brand’s two most popular options were its Series 600 Aluminum Multi-Slide Door and Series 3700 Vinyl Multi-Slide Door among last year’s top communities, including:

“Our team is proud to be a part of these well-designed communities,” said Chet Willis, vice president of production builder sales at Western Window Systems. “Our involvement in these communities is indicative of how important indoor-outdoor living space is to successful new builds. It’s becoming critical. With more time at home, having a flexible environment with outdoor access equals enhanced physical and mental health for homeowners. We’re seeing privatized outdoor living space as a most-wanted feature in a new home.”

00:15 Uhr
PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and host Conference Call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021
08.02.21
PGT Innovations Co-Founder Chosen for FGIA Council
01.02.21
PGT Innovations Completes Acquisition of 75% Ownership Stake in Eco Window Systems
26.01.21
PGTI Announces Closing of Offering of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026
20.01.21
Soleste Grand Central Apartments Showcase CGI Commercial Products
19.01.21
PGT Innovations Chosen for Forbes’ Best Small-Cap Companies List
11.01.21
PGTI Announces Pricing of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026
11.01.21
PGTI Announces Private Placement of Additional Senior Notes