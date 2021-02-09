NuLegacy Grows Geologic Team and Contracts for Five Drills

Management changes: Effective immediately, Mr. Charles Weakly has been elevated to Exploration Manager, as Mark Bradley, formerly Vice-President, Exploration has transitioned to a part-time consultancy to provide legacy information.

RENO, Nev., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for recommencing its maiden 16-hole, 15,000 meter/50,000 feet fall 2020/spring-summer 2021 Rift Anticline drilling campaign on its 100% controlled Red Hill gold property, NuLegacy is pleased to announce expanding its world class exploration team and signing drilling contracts for five drills. This includes three deep-capacity diamond drills and two reverse circulation (‘RC’) drills that will allow adequate testing of this large-scale Carlin-gold target.

Drilling plans: The funds provided to NuLegacy (NR Jan 19, 2021) are being put to immediate use on completing the 16-hole drilling program over the spring-summer 2021. This season’s work will consist of drilling the remaining 12 (perhaps thirteen) widely spaced, three to four-thousand-foot-deep holes to complete the program that commenced last fall.

With three to four thousand-foot depths, it is anticipated each of these holes will take five to six weeks or more to drill. Each hole will consist of an approximately one thousand foot cased ‘pre-collar’ through the upper volcanics followed by a core tail through the limestones to target depth.

Staff and resource plans: To handle this aggressive drill program, NuLegacy is enrolling five additional geologists and geo-technicians to process, in a timely fashion, all the core, cuttings and other material/data from this drilling.

The Company has also contracted with:

Robison Wildlife starting in last week of February for ongoing performance of the raptor and migratory bird nest surveys necessary prior to road and pad building. Legarza Exploration starting March 1st, for 6 km of road and pad building once the bird nest surveys have been completed. Envirotech Drilling to provide two Atlas Copco RD10 RC rigs starting mid-March, each sufficiently robust to drill the ~1,000-foot pre-collars effectively and accurately for proper alignment/set-up for deeper core-drilling that will extend the holes to three to four thousand feet as deemed appropriate. Major Drilling to provide, starting late March and staggered into mid-April, three very powerful Longyear LF-230 core rigs capable of drilling over 5,000 feet, along with a full-time highly experienced drill supervisor, drillers and attendant personnel and support equipment needed to support 24-hour, 7-days per week drilling.

Core samples from holes RA2020-3 and RA2020-4, completed right before Christmas 2020, were submitted to the assay laboratory before year end. Due to backlogs at the lab, assay results from these holes are pending. NuLegacy expects to announce those assay results within the next ten days.