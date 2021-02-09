 

Ladder Capital Corp Appoints Paul Miceli as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 23:55  |  43   |   |   

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the appointment of Paul J. Miceli as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Miceli, Ladder’s Director of Finance, will succeed Marc Fox, who has announced his intention to leave the Company. Mr. Fox will stay on through May 7, 2021, to ensure an orderly transition.

Mr. Miceli joined Ladder in 2019 and has been working alongside Mr. Fox and the senior management team as part of Ladder’s longer-term succession plan. Prior to joining Ladder, Mr. Miceli served as a Managing Director in the accounting and finance group of Colony Capital, Inc., and previously as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of NorthStar Asset Management Group and Manager in the real estate audit practice at Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Miceli is a Certified Public Accountant and received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Delaware.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul to the senior management team,” said Brian Harris, Ladder’s Chief Executive Officer. “Since joining Ladder, Paul has worked very closely with senior management on all matters, including during the height of the COVID crisis, so we are confident in a seamless transition. His appointment as Chief Financial Officer is a natural extension of his responsibilities and is reflective of his role as a trusted leader within the firm.”

“On behalf of our board of directors and all Ladder employees, I thank Marc for his incredible contributions to Ladder. Since the Company’s inception, he has been a great partner, leader, mentor and friend,” said Mr. Harris. “We wish Marc all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ladder Capital Corp Appoints Paul Miceli as Chief Financial Officer Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the appointment of Paul J. Miceli as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Miceli, Ladder’s Director of Finance, will succeed Marc Fox, who has announced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
4
Ladder Capital der nächste REIT mit Potential