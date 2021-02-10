Relief Confirms Release of Preliminary Findings from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)

Initial results have been presented by Relief's partner, NeuroRx, Inc.; additional statistical analyses remain ongoing and shall be presented when complete

Geneva, Switzerland, February 10, 2021 -RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF)("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced the release of preliminary results from the phase 2b/3 trial of intravenously administered RLF-100(TM) by its partner NeuroRx, Inc.

NeuroRx announced yesterday preliminary findings from the phase 2b/3 trial of the intravenous delivery form of RLF-100(TM). According to NeuroRx, the preliminary data suggest that the administration of intravenous RLF-100(TM) could reduce the length of hospital stay among patients with respiratory failure due to critical COVID-19 compared to placebo plus maximal standard of care. No unexpected side effects were identified. The most common side effects of RLF-100(TM) in the clinical trial were mild to moderate diarrhea and systemic hypotension (low blood pressure). All potentially serious adverse effects were investigated by a board-certified critical care physician together with site investigators; none were deemed drug related.

The statistical analysis of the day 28 data is ongoing; final top-line data from the phase 2b/3 trial of intravenous RLF-100(TM) shall be reported once the analyses have been completed.

The trial is also continuing to further assess the effects of RLF-100(TM) up to day 60. These data shall be reported once they become available.

For further information, please refer to NeuroRx's press release which can be accessed through the following link.

