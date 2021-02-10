 

EQS-News Relief Confirms Release of Preliminary Findings from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)

Relief Confirms Release of Preliminary Findings from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)

Relief Confirms Release of Preliminary Findings from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)

Initial results have been presented by Relief's partner, NeuroRx, Inc.; additional statistical analyses remain ongoing and shall be presented when complete

Geneva, Switzerland, February 10, 2021 -RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF)("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced the release of preliminary results from the phase 2b/3 trial of intravenously administered RLF-100(TM) by its partner NeuroRx, Inc.

NeuroRx announced yesterday preliminary findings from the phase 2b/3 trial of the intravenous delivery form of RLF-100(TM). According to NeuroRx, the preliminary data suggest that the administration of intravenous RLF-100(TM) could reduce the length of hospital stay among patients with respiratory failure due to critical COVID-19 compared to placebo plus maximal standard of care. No unexpected side effects were identified. The most common side effects of RLF-100(TM) in the clinical trial were mild to moderate diarrhea and systemic hypotension (low blood pressure). All potentially serious adverse effects were investigated by a board-certified critical care physician together with site investigators; none were deemed drug related.

The statistical analysis of the day 28 data is ongoing; final top-line data from the phase 2b/3 trial of intravenous RLF-100(TM) shall be reported once the analyses have been completed.

The trial is also continuing to further assess the effects of RLF-100(TM) up to day 60. These data shall be reported once they become available.

For further information, please refer to NeuroRx's press release which can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. late-stage clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100TM.

