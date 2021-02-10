 

JLT Mobile Computers forms software development subsidiary to accelerate its service-based growth strategy

Appointing a General Manager to lead its separate new software venture, JLT takes the next strategic step towards realizing its vision of transitioning into a provider of end-to-end rugged IT solutions designed to increase productivity in warehousing and logistics

Växjö, Sweden, 10 February 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announces the launch of JLT Software Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to software development, and the appointment of Andreas Nivard as General Manager of the new venture. Over the next few years, JLT aims to grow the complementary software business by recruiting a strong development team with solid software expertise. With this move, JLT is taking an important next step in executing the company’s long-term growth strategy, which centres on providing comprehensive IT solutions, complementary products and services for industries operating in challenging environments.

The purpose of the investment is to create unique customer values and competitive advantages with new software solutions and scalable services around JLT’s industry-renowned rugged computers. For instance, JLT will be able to leverage existing sensor technology and features in JLT’s latest generation of vehicle-mount computers, the Windows-based JLT6012 computer and the upcoming Android 10-based JLT6012A (see separate press release JLT Mobile Computers opens customer pilot program for new Android 10 based rugged vehicle mount computer, 2021-02-10), to offer new mobile device fleet management and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to create more efficient workflows, minimize downtime and increase safety.

“JLT’s ambition is to grow profitably and faster than the rest of the market. We follow a growth strategy where one of three pillars is the creation of comprehensive solutions with increased service content,” explains Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “A key to creating a scalable service offering is the development of flexible software solutions. Since JLT’s current expertise is mainly in hardware development, I am both proud and happy to welcome Andreas Nivard to JLT, who will be leading our new business venture with his solid experience in the software industry.”

Andreas, who will take office on March 1, brings with him almost 25 years of experience in different software industry roles, which often involved driving business and all aspects of product development. Andreas most recently worked for TietoEVRY, a leading Nordic IT software and service company, where he was responsible for operational results in the Swedish Småland region for three years. Before TietoEVRY, Andreas spent many years working at Visma, Sweden’s largest supplier of administrative software, during which time he led a number of development teams. JLT has also already started recruitment of a software architect, who together with Andreas will lay the foundation for the new business venture.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services and solutions, visit https://jltmobile.com/. More financial information is available on the JLT Investor Relations site www.jltmobile.com/investor-relations.

Reader Enquiries   Press Contact
JLT Mobile Computers Group JLT Mobile Computers USA PRismaPR
Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO Monika Cunnington
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com 		eric.miller@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com 		monika@prismapr.com
www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

 

