 

JLT Mobile Computers opens customer pilot program for new Android 10‑based rugged vehicle‑mount computer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 08:00  |  51   |   |   

Based on JLT’s latest generation product platform and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 RISC processor, the new JLT6012A computer is perfectly positioned to address the growing demand for Android vehicle‑mount computers in the warehousing and logistics segment

Växjö, Sweden, 10 February 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces the launch of a pilot program for its state-of-the-art Android 10‑based JLT6012A vehicle‑mount computer designed to boost productivity in warehousing and other logistics deployments. Bringing Android 10 to the popular JLT6012 platform brings convenience and exciting new opportunity into forklifts and many other types of vehicles. JLT delivered its first advance JLT6012A unit to a customer last month and additional interested customers can now apply to the limited pilot program.

Worldwide, Android holds 85% market share in smartphones1. More than a billion users are familiar with Android operation. There is tremendous software and developer support, making Android a perfect complement to Microsoft Windows‑based systems and infrastructure, as well as a migration opportunity from older and now discontinued Windows CE, Windows Mobile and Windows Embedded legacy systems.

“Over a billion people are using Android every day and the growing demand for Android solutions in industry and on the job comes as no surprise,” says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “As one of the pioneers in bringing Android to modern vehicle‑mount computers, JLT is perfectly positioned in enabling customers to have a common Android operating system and software base that includes both handheld computers and vehicle‑mount terminals. Combining our new JLT6012A computer with Android 10 will greatly simplify operation, maintenance and device management, and that leads to increased efficiency and productivity within warehouses and other logistics environments.”

The new JLT6012A logistics vehicle‑mount computer presents a major advance in rugged computing, as the new terminal not only delivers unparalleled productivity and familiarity, but also constitutes a flexible platform for building innovative mobile IT solutions, including hardware, software and services for the needs of both today and tomorrow.

Available in a 12-inch form factor, the new JLT6012A Android 10‑based vehicle‑mount computer features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU which has become an industry standard in reliable, responsive rugged RISC-based computers. The new system is based on the existing market-leading Windows 10 JLT6012 vehicle‑mount computer, which is the fastest ramping product in JLT history. The new JLT6012A Android 10 version now adds a wealth of enterprise productivity and security features.   

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JLT Mobile Computers opens customer pilot program for new Android 10‑based rugged vehicle‑mount computer Based on JLT’s latest generation product platform and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 RISC processor, the new JLT6012A computer is perfectly positioned to address the growing demand for Android vehicle‑mount computers in the warehousing and logistics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
JLT Mobile Computers kündigt Pilotprogramm für seine brandneuen robusten Android-10-Fahrzeugterminals an
08:00 Uhr
JLT Mobile Computers gründet Software-Tochter zur Beschleunigung seiner servicebasierten Wachstumsstrategie
08:00 Uhr
JLT Mobile Computers forms software development subsidiary to accelerate its service-based growth strategy