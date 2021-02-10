 

DGAP-News XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.02.2021, 09:05  |  112   |   |   

DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs

10.02.2021 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that XPhyto Laboratories Inc., its wholly owned Alberta subsidiary, has added mescaline production to its psychedelic medicine programs. Further to the Company's press release dated February 3, 2021, the capacity under contract with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation will focus on the synthesis of pharmaceutical grade mescaline. Mescaline has been anecdotally recognized as a relatively safe psychedelic drug and has shown particular promise for the treatment of addiction and depression.

"In addition to our European-based psilocybin biotechnology production, the Company has now expanded its portfolio of psychedelic compounds to include mescaline. Our goal is to develop industrial scale production processes for the wholesale market and for incorporation into XPhyto's thin film drug delivery platforms," commented Hugh Rogers, CEO & Director. "We see a significant market opportunity in the production of pharmaceutical mescaline and the standardization of dosage formulations with precise, predictable and efficient drug delivery for clinical study and therapeutic use."

Mescaline (3,4,5-trimethoxyphenethylamine) is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in certain cacti, including peyote, San Pedro, and Peruvian torch, and is most commonly associated with traditional Native American religious rituals and ceremonies. Mescaline is a Schedule I drug in the United States; however, it is legal in certain religious ceremonies registered by the Native American Church and its use is expanding as a supplement to various types of meditation and psychedelic therapy.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs 10.02.2021 / 09:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcons Joint-Venture-Unternehmen Merit Functional Foods erreicht ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Brief des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden an Investoren
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der UMT United Mobility Technology AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung und bestellt ein ...
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH issues third corporate bond 2021/2026
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board to Investors
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DocCheck AG: DocCheck Gruppe: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Information zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (52) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:34 Uhr
XPhyto erweitert sein Programm für psychedelische Pharmazeutika um die Produktion von Meskalin
03.02.21
XPhyto gibt Vereinbarung zur Produktion von psychedelischen Pharmazeutika bekannt
03.02.21
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
28.01.21
XPhyto gibt Strategie für Arzneimittelformulierung und Meilensteine für 2021 bekannt - Innovation mit Wirkung
21.01.21
XPhyto - Marktführend als Psychedelika-Innovator
18.01.21
XPhyto gibt Geschäftsstrategie und Meilensteine für 2021 bekannt - Innovation mit Wirkung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
233
XPhyto - neue Cannabis-Perle powered bei TU München
23.12.20
5
XPhyto schließt erfolgreich Validierung von RT-PCR-Diagnosekit für SARS-CoV-2 ab