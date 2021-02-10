Nightfood Ice Cream Announces New Distribution in Market of Choice Locations Throughout Oregon, Additional Independent Retailers

Market of Choice, located in Oregon, is the first retail chain to add the brand through Nightfood’s new natural product distributor announced in late January. Market of Choice features eleven upscale stores that deliver a wide and carefully curated selection of the finest and freshest conventional, natural, organic, and health-conscious products at affordable prices.

Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of better-for-you nighttime snacks formulated for better sleep, today announced that Nightfood ice cream has secured distribution in all Market of Choice store locations.

“Market of Choice is a perfect example of a retailer we previously wouldn’t be able to service directly, but with whom we can thrive together thanks to our expanded third party distribution infrastructure,” remarked Nightfood COO Jenny Mitchell. “Upscale, affordable, on-trend, and committed to serving their dedicated local communities. We’re thrilled to be adding more independent retailers to our distribution mix.”

Nightfood recently announced its first distribution through United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, Nightfood is available through KeHE, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Vistar. Along with Market of Choice, Nightfood’s recently expanded distribution infrastructure has led to the addition of the brand in individual locations of other chains since January 27th, including Porters, Corner Market, and Piggly Wiggly.

“It’s been a fantastic beginning to 2021,” commented Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO. “We’re at the start of a very busy news cycle in what I believe is shaping up to be a transformational year for Nightfood in many ways.”

“We’re excited to add Nightfood to our assortment,” commented Deby Maus, the frozen foods manager at Market of Choice. “I think a nighttime ice cream for better sleep is something our customers can relate to.”

Market of Choice will be starting with four of the top-selling Nightfood flavors: Cookies n’ Dreams, After Dinner Mint Chip, Midnight Chocolate, and Milk & Cookie Dough.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.