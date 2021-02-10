 

Nightfood Ice Cream Announces New Distribution in Market of Choice Locations Throughout Oregon, Additional Independent Retailers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 12:30  |  45   |   |   

Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of better-for-you nighttime snacks formulated for better sleep, today announced that Nightfood ice cream has secured distribution in all Market of Choice store locations.

Market of Choice, located in Oregon, is the first retail chain to add the brand through Nightfood’s new natural product distributor announced in late January.  Market of Choice features eleven upscale stores that deliver a wide and carefully curated selection of the finest and freshest conventional, natural, organic, and health-conscious products at affordable prices.

“Market of Choice is a perfect example of a retailer we previously wouldn’t be able to service directly, but with whom we can thrive together thanks to our expanded third party distribution infrastructure,” remarked Nightfood COO Jenny Mitchell.  “Upscale, affordable, on-trend, and committed to serving their dedicated local communities.  We’re thrilled to be adding more independent retailers to our distribution mix.”

Nightfood recently announced its first distribution through United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the Pacific Northwest.  In addition, Nightfood is available through KeHE, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Vistar.  Along with Market of Choice, Nightfood’s recently expanded distribution infrastructure has led to the addition of the brand in individual locations of other chains since January 27th, including PortersCorner Market, and Piggly Wiggly.

“It’s been a fantastic beginning to 2021,” commented Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO.  “We’re at the start of a very busy news cycle in what I believe is shaping up to be a transformational year for Nightfood in many ways.”

“We’re excited to add Nightfood to our assortment,” commented Deby Maus, the frozen foods manager at Market of Choice.  “I think a nighttime ice cream for better sleep is something our customers can relate to.”

Market of Choice will be starting with four of the top-selling Nightfood flavors:  Cookies n’ Dreams, After Dinner Mint Chip, Midnight Chocolate, and Milk & Cookie Dough.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. 

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nightfood Ice Cream Announces New Distribution in Market of Choice Locations Throughout Oregon, Additional Independent Retailers Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of better-for-you nighttime snacks formulated for better sleep, today announced that Nightfood ice cream has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Platinum Bank Quickly Deploys the nCino Bank Operating System to Streamline Business Lending
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Nightfood Ice Cream Now Available Through Leading Natural Food & Beverage Distributors, Poised for Rapid Expansion in 2021
21.01.21
Nightfood CEO and Largest Shareholder Sean Folkson Extends Existing Lock-Up Agreement Additional Twelve Months, Into February 2022