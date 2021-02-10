Scottie Resources Reports 12.6 g/t Gold and 4.43 g/t Silver Over 5.22 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine M-zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report drilling results on the infill and expansionary drilling around the Scottie Gold Mine M-zone including intercepts of 12.6 g/t gold and 4.43 g/t silver over 5.22 metres and 10.7 g/t gold and 5.38 g/t silver over 5.70 metres. The 2020 drill results continue to establish both lateral and vertical expansion and continuity of high-grade gold mineralization in the past-producing mine. The 100% owned Scottie Gold Mine is the flagship project of the Company, is road accessible with excellent existing infrastructure, and is located 40 km north of Stewart, BC, and 20 km north of Ascot’s Premier Mill along the Granduc haul road.



CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “The 2020 drill program at the Scottie Gold Mine Project continues to deliver strong results that indicate that the gold mineralization at Scottie is more extensive than previously tested. Past mining practices used a historical cut-off grade of 10 g/t gold, and with the current market conditions the opportunity to expand the mineralizing system is excellent as our recent results indicate. During 2021 the Company will continue expanding the drill program and advancing towards delivering a potential resource.”