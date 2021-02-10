 

Entercom Enters Into Sales and Content Alliance with TEGNA’s Locked On Podcast Network

Entercom (NYSE: ETM), a leading media and entertainment company, the unrivaled leader in local sports radio and the home of RADIO.COM, today announced a content agreement with Locked On Podcast Network, the No. 1 daily local sports podcast network that was recently acquired by TEGNA, Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), a leading local media company.

Today’s announcement marks Entercom’s fourth recent agreement to leverage its dominance in sports audio, including: a marketing alliance with FanDuel, the leading online sports and entertainment company, which is now the official sportsbook partner of Entercom; the Company’s acquisition of sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group; and, the recent announcement of the launch of the BetQL Audio Network, which features sports betting programming across Entercom’s extensive portfolio of leading sports stations.

“We’re aggressively leveraging the value of our national dominance in sports programming and content in audio, digital and sports betting platforms and our agreement with Locked On reflects continued progress on this front. As the No. 1 creator of live, original local audio content, we’re excited to add Locked On’s collection of top-rated podcasts to our portfolio, welcome their eight million monthly listeners nationwide to the RADIO.COM platform and make their inventory available to our advertising partners,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Entercom. “We’re dedicated to delivering cutting edge sports content to our audience – whichever their favorite team may be – and look forward to partnering with the great team at Locked On.”

“Partnering with Entercom and their industry-leading sports radio lineup is a monumental step in the evolution of our network,” said David Locke, President and Founder, Locked On Podcast Network. “Integrating Locked On's local experts with the powerful sports personalities of Entercom will lead to amazing content across the network and for our new daily national sports podcast. In addition, co-developing numerous shows with RADIO.COM and being supported by their massive regional and local sales staffs to monetize our popular local podcasts on their platform make this an incredible partnership for Locked On. In the simplest terms, we are fired up to partner with Entercom.”

