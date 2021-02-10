Ballantyne Strong Doubles Size of Technology Incubator and Co-working Facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) today announced that it is more than doubling the size of its Digital Ignition technology incubator and co-working facility and expanding its services to grow the number of tech startups and small company members at its state-of-the-art space. Digital Ignition, one of the fastest growing technology incubators in the state of Georgia, has provided incubator and co-working services since 2019 and will now occupy over 10 acres and more than 43,000 sq. ft. in Ballantyne Strong’s Alpharetta, Georgia campus.

Digital Ignition (www.digitalignition.com) continues to attract member companies serving industries ranging from healthcare, education, and information technology to robotics automation, cybersecurity and transportation. Digital Ignition has partnered with Georgia Tech’s best-in-class incubator services and is also the official blockchain, AI and IoT incubator of Forward Forsyth, a business development collaboration. The expanded facility space became available with Ballantyne Strong’s recent successful turnaround and sale of Convergent Media Systems, and the subsequent relocation of those operations.

Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong, stated, “Innovation and entrepreneurship have been cornerstones of our success since inception. We launched Digital Ignition in 2019 and have seen it grow to be a successful tech incubator in the Atlanta region. Not only does it generate recurring revenue, but it is also providing us with a first look at many early-stage companies. Inside the walls of Digital Ignition as one example, our team of technologists conceived the technology, incubated the business and eventually sold Strong Digital Media to Firefly Systems, the mobile digital advertising network in which we now have a $13 million investment alongside prominent venture funds including Google Ventures and NFX. We look forward to supporting the greater Atlanta entrepreneurial community as we expand Digital Ignition to meet demand from member companies over the next six to 12 months.”