 

Pretivm Reports COVID-19 Outbreak at Brucejack, Temporarily Restricts Travel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) today announces that a Covid-19 outbreak has been verbally declared at the Brucejack Mine by the BC Northern Health Medical Health Officer. To protect the health and safety of our workforce and local communities, the Company has implemented enhanced outbreak protocols which include restrictions on travel to and from the Brucejack Mine Camp until site wide testing and an assessment by BC Northern Health can be completed.   

Currently, the Company is managing 14 cases of COVID-19 among employees and contractors at the Brucejack Mine, this includes those previously announced 9 cases (see news release dated February 7, 2021). All are in isolation, remain in good health and have exhibited limited symptoms. The Company has also become aware of employees and contractors who are currently off site and have contracted the virus. In partnership with local health authority, BC Northern Health, contact tracing was undertaken to determine the potential for additional exposures. Close contacts, identified through the tracing process, have been notified and moved into isolation. Isolation protocols will remain in effect for the duration established by BC Northern Health, with regular monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

“The health and safety of our workforce and surrounding communities remains our top priority and our primary focus is to support all employees and contractors at the mine site,” said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm. “Following the information provided by BC Northern Health we have implemented travel restrictions, as part of our established outbreak protocols, to mitigate the risk of transmission and limit impacts.”

Operations continue at the Brucejack Mine and the Company will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as appropriate.

The Company has established COVID-19 management plans and implemented enhanced protocols and preventative measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the well-being of its employees, contractors, their families, local communities and other stakeholders. Pretivm continues to follow the stringent COVID-19 infection prevention guidance and directives of federal, provincial and regional authorities in respect of general and mine site-specific protocols and is working in close partnership with its medical service provider and BC Northern Health.

