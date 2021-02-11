 

CareDx Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of common stock have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 288,461 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $91.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for additional net proceeds to CareDx of approximately $24.7 million. The option was granted in connection with the public offering of 1,923,077 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $91.00 per share, which closed on January 25, 2021.

After giving effect to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option, the total number of shares sold by CareDx in the public offering was 2,211,538 shares and the net proceeds to CareDx were approximately $188.7 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc.; BTIG, LLC; Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC are acted as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by CareDx pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-239049) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 9, 2020, which became effective immediately upon filing pursuant to SEC rules. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering was filed with the SEC on January 21, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by telephone at (877) 821-7388.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with market conditions, as well as general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC, and the prospectus supplement related to the offering filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
investor@caredx.com




