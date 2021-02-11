StemGen Announces D3eSports Cup Powered by StemGen Educational STEM Pilot Program

The first D3eSports Cup educational program is presented by Keystone State Games, Inc., and will be introduced with 16 pre-qualified high school students from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, which is the host of the 2021 Keystone State Games Festival of Sports.

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- StemGen (OTC: SGNI), a leading broad automotive engineering and esports technology company, today announced the D3eSports Cup powered by StemGen virtual esports series with Northeastern Pennsylvania Schools to conduct its inaugural pilot school program. StemGen Inc. announced last month that it had built a strategic educational partnership pilot program for schools called “Race to Inspire” to work with K-12 schools creating teaching modules using motorsports via real and virtual interactions.

The D3eSports Cup powered by StemGen will launch Tuesday, Feb. 16 with a five-week esports tournament series with students from different levels of esports experience to garner a wide range of information to bolster the “Race to Inspire” curriculum for future educational tournaments.

“We were able to line up our student athlete drivers quite quickly for our ‘Race to Inspire’ educational tournament series called ‘D3eSports cup powered by StemGen,’” said Simon Dawson, president and chief executive officer of StemGen. “We have created teaching modules and curriculum we’ll be sharing with the 16 students while they participate in the tournament pilot program. We plan to add additional features learned from this inaugural one to cement an even stronger curriculum for future tournaments we are currently lining up.”

“The students are so excited to be a part of this first D3eSports Cup pilot program,” said James Costello, Executive Director of the Keystone State Games and teacher. “As educators we are also learning how esports gaming in a correct method can create new STEM skills or enhance interests that can be turned into potential jobs for these students in a whole new arena that perhaps they never thought.

“Being able to be part of the pilot program for the D3eSports Cup is an honor to me and my fellow educators in N.E. Pennsylvania. We are excited to be bringing esports gaming to our local student athletes and the parents are delighted to see their kids thrilled about such a cool STEM class and we are all learning how this translates into skills they will take long into their futures. They are also pleased about how this program will better prepare their kids and students for safer driving on the public roads with the ability to be in simulators and learning driving skills before they get behind the wheel in real cars.”

