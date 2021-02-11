 

DGAP-Adhoc PharmaSGP Holding SE announces preliminary FY 2020 revenue and earnings trends after suspension of forecast

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 17:39  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales
PharmaSGP Holding SE announces preliminary FY 2020 revenue and earnings trends after suspension of forecast

11-Feb-2021 / 17:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP Holding SE announces preliminary FY 2020 revenue and earnings trends after suspension of forecast

Gräfelfing, 11 February 2021 - Based on an evaluation of preliminary unaudited figures completed today, PharmaSGP Holding SE achieved consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 63.1 million in the 2020 fiscal year (2019: EUR 62.6 million), reflecting slight revenue growth of approximately 1%. The Group expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) of around EUR 16.5 million (2019: EUR 22.4 million).

Business performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 was significantly impacted by the effects of rapidly rising Covid-19 infection figures and area-wide hard lockdowns in the PharmaSGP Group's target markets, which negatively affected revenue performance in the fourth quarter of 2020. At the same time, print and TV advertising space that had already been booked could not be reduced to the necessary extent, leading to a corresponding decrease in consolidated earnings.

PharmaSGP will report in detail on the preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year on 31 March 2021. The annual financial report will be published together with the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year on 22 April 2021.

Note: The "adjusted EBIT" figure is not an IFRS metric. Information concerning the definition of this figure can be found on page 22 of the 2020 Half-Year Financial Report of PharmaSGP Holding SE (available for download at https://ir.pharmasgp.com).

11-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 21
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
E-mail: ir@sgp-pharma.com
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5
WKN: A2P4LJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich
EQS News ID: 1167835

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1167835  11-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167835&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc PharmaSGP Holding SE announces preliminary FY 2020 revenue and earnings trends after suspension of forecast DGAP-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales PharmaSGP Holding SE announces preliminary FY 2020 revenue and earnings trends after suspension of forecast 11-Feb-2021 / 17:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG erwartet zusätzliche Gewinne aus ihrem Polkadot-Investment
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma und Universität Indiana veröffentlichen Ergebnisse mit HER2-ATAC für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG gibt den Preis für ein registriertes Direktangebot in Höhe von ca. 12 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies kündigt ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO
DGAP-Adhoc: Daldrup & Söhne AG: Anpassung der Konzernprognose und Liquiditätszufluss aufgrund Abschluss einer ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE informiert nach Prognoseaussetzung über vorläufige Umsatz- und Ergebnisentwicklung 2020 (deutsch)
17:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE informiert nach Prognoseaussetzung über vorläufige Umsatz- und Ergebnisentwicklung 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
41
PharmaSGP Holding SE
19.06.20
1
PharmaSGP - eine Bilanz, als gäbe es noch kein Geschäft