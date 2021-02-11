 

Marsh & McLennan Names Nzinga Shaw Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today announced that Nzinga Shaw will join the company as Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer effective February 16. She will report to Carmen Fernandez, the company’s Chief People Officer.

Ms. Fernandez said, “Last year, we committed to several actions to create change within Marsh & McLennan, including strengthening our I&D measurement metrics and reporting, developing a leadership program for Black colleagues, and implementing unconscious bias, allyship and inclusive leadership training for every leader. Ms. Shaw will accelerate these efforts and actively bring all colleagues fully into the life and work of our company, with accountability and transparency.”

Ms. Shaw said, "Marsh & McLennan has a long history of developing I&D thought-leadership and providing clients with solutions that are critical components for future organizational success. I am proud to join the organization and work with a talented team of leaders to cultivate a culture of inclusion that fosters different points of view and empowers diverse colleagues.”

Ms. Shaw most recently served as Starbucks Coffee Company’s Global Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer. There she was instrumental in creating accountability and tying rewards to progress toward I&D goals, and accelerated the company’s journey to 100% pay equity. Prior to Starbucks, she was the Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer for the Atlanta Hawks, the first role of its kind in the National Basketball Association.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 76,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.



