 

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Appointment of Tonya Allen to its Board of Directors

Southfield, MI, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced, effective today, that Ms. Tonya Allen has joined the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director, bringing an expert perspective on sustainability and social issues, an important focus for the Company.

Ms. Allen is a civic leader who has spent her career working successfully in business, government and philanthropy to champion education, economic development, and racial equity. Since 2013 she has served as President and CEO of The Skillman Foundation, a Detroit-based philanthropic organization that works to ensure Detroit youth achieve their highest aspirations by strengthening K-12 public education, afterschool learning opportunities, and college and career pathways. On March 1, 2021, Ms. Allen will join the McKnight Foundation as President. In 2020, the Minneapolis-based McKnight Foundation, made $105 million in grants within its home state, across the Midwest and throughout several continents, to address some of the most urgent challenges of our generation; including the climate crisis and racial equity and inclusion. The foundation is also a benefactor of the arts and supports neuroscience and international crop research. Prior to her tenure at The Skillman Foundation, Ms. Allen founded the Detroit Parent Network, a nonprofit that helps parents advocate for and support child well-being. Ms. Allen also serves as Chair of the Board of Directors at Oakland University. She holds a master’s degree in public health, a master’s degree in social work, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology, each from the University of Michigan. She has earned fellowships with the German Marshall Fund, Aspen Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tonya as a new, independent, director on our Board,” said Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer. “Ms. Allen’s extensive background in local community building and persistent advocacy for equitable policies through many high-profile initiatives in the non-profit sector will make her a vital addition to our Board and to the entire Sun organization.”

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of October 30, 2020, when it completed its acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 532 properties comprising approximately 184,000 developed sites in 38 states and Ontario, Canada.

