 

Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 22:30  |   |   |   

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Our solutions and systems include CRYOVAC brand food packaging, SEALED AIR brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods.

Sealed Air’s industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers’ lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value.

Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
SEE Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
14.01.21
Sealed Air Continues to Play Critical Role in Packaging Solutions to Support COVID-19 Needs