 

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG: Achiko establishes a joint venture with PT Indonesia Farma Medis for the production and distribution of its test platform for Covid-19 in Indonesia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.02.2021, 04:57  |  56   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Achiko AG: Achiko establishes a joint venture with PT Indonesia Farma Medis for the production and distribution of its test platform for Covid-19 in Indonesia

12-Feb-2021 / 04:57 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko establishes a joint venture with PT Indonesia Farma Medis for the production and distribution of its test platform for Covid-19 in Indonesia

- Achiko signs agreement with PT Indonesia Farma Medis to establish a new joint venture, including a contract with PT Mitra Asa Pratama and a memorandum of understanding with PT Pharos Indonesia, completion subject to formal approvals

- Test kits will be integrated with Achiko's Teman Sehat (Health Buddy) mobile app to address growing demand for Covid-19 testing in Indonesia

- The joint venture and the contracts are a precursor to product registration, currently planned to be filed in the next few weeks

Zurich, 12 February 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") and PT Indonesia Farma Medis ("PIFM") have signed an agreement to establish the joint venture company PT Achiko Medika Indonesia ("PAMI") for the production, distribution and marketing of its testing platform developed from Project Gumnuts for Indonesia.

Khairudin Gustam, Chief Executive Officer of PIFM said: "As Covid-19 cases across Indonesia have surged past the one million mark and the contagiousness of the disease continues to severely disrupt the economy, the need for mass market testing becomes apparent. The economy needs to find a way to function, but given the size and population of Indonesia, reliance on PCR testing is not enough. Additional testing methods for Covid-19 are needed and we believe the Project Gumnuts technology is a key solution to help the country and the economy get back on their feet."

ZeitTitel
04:58 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko gründet ein Joint Venture mit PT Indonesia Farma Medis für die Produktion und Distribution seiner Covid-19-Testplattform in Indonesien (deutsch)
04:57 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko gründet ein Joint Venture mit PT Indonesia Farma Medis für die Produktion und Distribution seiner Covid-19-Testplattform in Indonesien
11.02.21
DGAP-News: Achiko AG: Ausserordentliche Aktionärsversammlung der Achiko AG 2021: Aktionäre stimmen allen Vorschlägen zu (deutsch)
11.02.21
EQS-News: Achiko AG: Ausserordentliche Aktionärsversammlung der Achiko AG 2021: Aktionäre stimmen allen Vorschlägen zu
11.02.21
EQS-News: Achiko AG: 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG: shareholders adopt all proposals
25.01.21
Achiko Concludes Phase 1 Study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 Testing
25.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie von Project Gumnuts für Covid-19-Tests ab (deutsch)
25.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie von Project Gumnuts für Covid-19-Tests ab
25.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko concludes Phase 1 study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 testing
19.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
26
Achiko Multitalent oder Rohrkrepierer ?