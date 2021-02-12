Jounce Therapeutics Appoints Luisa Salter-Cid, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

“We are thrilled to welcome Luisa to our board of directors,” said Perry Karsen, chairman of the board of Jounce Therapeutics. “Luisa brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, specifically in immunology and immuno-oncology, and we look forward to the unique and valuable perspective that her strategic leadership will bring to Jounce.”

Dr. Salter-Cid currently serves as the chief scientific officer of Gossamer Bio, Inc., which she joined in 2018, and has helped to build their portfolio of clinical and new discovery programs. Previously, she held several roles of increasing responsibility over the prior 13 years at Bristol Myers Squibb, leading teams that advanced over 20 compounds into clinical development and chairing the immunoscience target science team. She holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Miami School of Medicine, an M.S. in Biology from Florida International University and a B.S. in Biology from the University of Lisbon, Portugal.

“Luisa’s addition comes at an important time for Jounce,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics. “She will provide invaluable insight as we continue to advance our clinical programs and implement our Translational Science Platform approach to bring new first-in-class discovery programs into the clinic and utilize translational and predictive biomarker analyses of programs during clinical development.”

“I am very excited to join the Jounce board of directors and to work alongside this impressive leadership team, particularly at this important time for the development of JTX-8064. Jounce has established a track record of innovative science and the ability to bring multiple new and competitive programs to the clinic,” said Dr. Salter-Cid, Ph.D. “Their differentiated approach to immuno-oncology defines Jounce as a true pioneer within the cancer immunotherapy treatment landscape, and I look forward to contributing to the advancement of Jounce’s science to patients.”

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s lead macrophage program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, for JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with JTX-4014, Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, or pembrolizumab is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

