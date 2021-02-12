Jackson Announces Leadership Changes Led By New CEO Laura Prieskorn

Jackson Financial Inc.¹ (“Jackson”), today announced leadership changes ahead of the company’s planned separation from Prudential plc (“Prudential”). The changes follow a February 10, 2021 announcement from Prudential, which named Laura Prieskorn Chief Executive Officer of Jackson and Marcia Wadsten Chief Financial Officer of Jackson. Along with these changes, Michael Falcon and Axel Andre are leaving Jackson, where they served as CEO and CFO respectively. These changes are effective immediately and are the outcome of a review of Jackson’s management needs as a well-capitalized, independently listed company seeking to create shareholder value.

“It is a huge privilege to become CEO of an enterprise which I have helped to grow from a modest regional firm to what it is today, an admired leader in the American annuities market,” said Prieskorn. “Jackson has a clear sense of purpose, a focused strategy and some of the best people in the industry. The planned separation from Prudential is progressing well and we remain on track to become an independent public company by the end of the second quarter of the year. Following the spin-off, Jackson will prioritize optimization of costs, capital and cash, as well as franchise value.”

Laura Prieskorn previously served as Jackson’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In 31 years at Jackson, Prieskorn was responsible for developing Jackson’s industry-leading operating platform, which combines low cost with superior service for clients, advisors and distribution partners, and has been a member of its Executive, Investment and Product Committees. Marcia Wadsten previously served as Jackson’s Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary. Wadsten has 29 years of experience at Jackson, and during her career at the company has played a key role in product design, pricing and risk management.

In addition to these previously announced changes, Jackson has also made additional updates to its leadership team. Effective immediately, Dev Ganguly will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Julia Goatley will return to Jackson and assume an interim role as General Counsel effective February 16, 2021, replacing Andrew Bowden, who is leaving Jackson. Goatley previously served as Senior Vice President, Insurance Legal before departing Jackson in early 2019.