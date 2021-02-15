DGAP-Adhoc 1&1 Drillisch sets course for the future: Expansion of cooperation with 1&1 Versatel and Deutsche Telekom as well as acceptance of Telefónica's improved national roaming offer. Preliminary figures
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Forecast
1&1 Drillisch sets course for the future: Expansion of cooperation with 1&1 Versatel and Deutsche Telekom as well as acceptance of Telefónica's improved national roaming offer. Preliminary figures 2020 and forecast 2021
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
- Broadband advance services in future from a single source via 1&1 Versatel
- FTTH coverage expanded to include Deutsche Telekom's fibre optic connections
- Purchase of high-performance FTTH / VDSL advance services at attractive terms and conditions with long-term advantages; 130 million Euro non-recurring, not cash effective write-off for existing VDSL contingents required in 2020
- Improved offer of Telefónica for national roaming and new prices for MBA MVNO advance services accepted with retroactive effect as of July 2020
- Preliminary 2020 figures confirm forecasted growth in customers and revenues as well as operating EBITDA
- Forecast 2021: Service revenues: ca. 3.1bn Euro; EBITDA: ca. 650m Euro
Maintal, 15 February 2021.
Broadband advance services/ FTTH connections
1&1 Drillisch AG is expanding its fibre optic offering and will in future receive all VDSL and FTTH advance services (fibre to the home - "FTTH") from its affiliate 1&1 Versatel. For this purpose, 1&1 Drillisch has entered into an agreement with 1&1 Versatel on the long-term purchase of FTTH and VDSL complete packages including Voice and IPTV effective from 1 April 2021.
At the same time, 1&1 Versatel has entered into an agreement with Deutsche Telekom on the use of Deutsche Telekom's FTTH / VDSL connections for households. These enable 1&1 Versatel to provide FTTH / VDSL complete packages for 1&1 Drillisch, as 1&1 Versatel's nationwide transport network is largely connected to the local broadband networks of Deutsche Telekom. The FTTH purchase from Deutsche Telekom has a term ten years.
|Diskussion: Drillisch - Eine Investition in die Zukunft oder ?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare