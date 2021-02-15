1&1 Drillisch sets course for the future: Expansion of cooperation with 1&1 Versatel and Deutsche Telekom as well as acceptance of Telefónica's improved national roaming offer. Preliminary figures 2020 and forecast 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Forecast 1&1 Drillisch sets course for the future: Expansion of cooperation with 1&1 Versatel and Deutsche Telekom as well as acceptance of Telefónica's improved national roaming offer. Preliminary figures 15-Feb-2021 / 08:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Broadband advance services in future from a single source via 1&1 Versatel

- FTTH coverage expanded to include Deutsche Telekom's fibre optic connections

- Purchase of high-performance FTTH / VDSL advance services at attractive terms and conditions with long-term advantages; 130 million Euro non-recurring, not cash effective write-off for existing VDSL contingents required in 2020

- Improved offer of Telefónica for national roaming and new prices for MBA MVNO advance services accepted with retroactive effect as of July 2020

- Preliminary 2020 figures confirm forecasted growth in customers and revenues as well as operating EBITDA

- Forecast 2021: Service revenues: ca. 3.1bn Euro; EBITDA: ca. 650m Euro

Maintal, 15 February 2021.

Broadband advance services/ FTTH connections

1&1 Drillisch AG is expanding its fibre optic offering and will in future receive all VDSL and FTTH advance services (fibre to the home - "FTTH") from its affiliate 1&1 Versatel. For this purpose, 1&1 Drillisch has entered into an agreement with 1&1 Versatel on the long-term purchase of FTTH and VDSL complete packages including Voice and IPTV effective from 1 April 2021.

At the same time, 1&1 Versatel has entered into an agreement with Deutsche Telekom on the use of Deutsche Telekom's FTTH / VDSL connections for households. These enable 1&1 Versatel to provide FTTH / VDSL complete packages for 1&1 Drillisch, as 1&1 Versatel's nationwide transport network is largely connected to the local broadband networks of Deutsche Telekom. The FTTH purchase from Deutsche Telekom has a term ten years.