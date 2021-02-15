DGAP-Adhoc United Internet subsidiaries 1&1 Drillisch and 1&1 Versatel expanding cooperation with Deutsche Telekom; 1&1 Drillisch accepts Telefónica's improved national roaming offer; preliminary figures 2020 an
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Contract
United Internet subsidiaries 1&1 Drillisch and 1&1 Versatel expanding cooperation with Deutsche Telekom; 1&1 Drillisch accepts Telefónica's improved national roaming offer; preliminary figures 2020 and outlook 2021
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
- Broadband advance services for 1&1 Drillisch in future from a single source via affiliate 1&1 Versatel
- FTTH coverage expanded to include Deutsche Telekom's fiber optic connections
- Purchase of high-performance FTTH/VDSL advance services at attractive terms and conditions with long-term advantages; EUR 130 million one-off, non-cash effective write-off for existing VDSL contingents in 2020
- Improved offer of Telefónica for national roaming and new prices for MBA MVNO advance services accepted with retroactive effect as of July 2020
- Preliminary figures 2020 confirm forecasted sales growth and operating EBITDA
- Guidance 2021: sales: approx. EUR 5.5 billion; EBITDA: approx. EUR 1.22 billion
Montabaur, February 15, 2021.
Broadband advance services / FTTH connections
The United Internet subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch AG is expanding its fiber optic offering and will in future receive VDSL and FTTH advance services (fiber to the home - "FTTH") from its affiliate 1&1 Versatel. For this purpose, 1&1 Drillisch has entered into an agreement with 1&1 Versatel on the long-term purchase of FTTH and VDSL complete packages including Voice and IPTV effective from April 1, 2021.
At the same time, 1&1 Versatel has entered into an agreement with Deutsche Telekom on the use of Deutsche Telekom's FTTH and VDSL connections for households. These enable 1&1 Versatel to provide FTTH/VDSL complete packages for 1&1 Drillisch, as 1&1 Versatel's nationwide transport network is largely connected to the local broadband networks of Deutsche Telekom.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare