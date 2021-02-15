DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Contract United Internet subsidiaries 1&1 Drillisch and 1&1 Versatel expanding cooperation with Deutsche Telekom; 1&1 Drillisch accepts Telefónica's improved national roaming offer; preliminary figures 2020 an 15-Feb-2021 / 08:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Broadband advance services for 1&1 Drillisch in future from a single source via affiliate 1&1 Versatel

- FTTH coverage expanded to include Deutsche Telekom's fiber optic connections

- Purchase of high-performance FTTH/VDSL advance services at attractive terms and conditions with long-term advantages; EUR 130 million one-off, non-cash effective write-off for existing VDSL contingents in 2020

- Improved offer of Telefónica for national roaming and new prices for MBA MVNO advance services accepted with retroactive effect as of July 2020

- Preliminary figures 2020 confirm forecasted sales growth and operating EBITDA

- Guidance 2021: sales: approx. EUR 5.5 billion; EBITDA: approx. EUR 1.22 billion

Montabaur, February 15, 2021.

Broadband advance services / FTTH connections

The United Internet subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch AG is expanding its fiber optic offering and will in future receive VDSL and FTTH advance services (fiber to the home - "FTTH") from its affiliate 1&1 Versatel. For this purpose, 1&1 Drillisch has entered into an agreement with 1&1 Versatel on the long-term purchase of FTTH and VDSL complete packages including Voice and IPTV effective from April 1, 2021.

At the same time, 1&1 Versatel has entered into an agreement with Deutsche Telekom on the use of Deutsche Telekom's FTTH and VDSL connections for households. These enable 1&1 Versatel to provide FTTH/VDSL complete packages for 1&1 Drillisch, as 1&1 Versatel's nationwide transport network is largely connected to the local broadband networks of Deutsche Telekom.