 

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report

AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report

15.02.2021 / 17:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG

Disclosure
according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014
and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052


1st Interim report

In the period from February 8, 2021 up to and including February 12, 2021, a total of 9,394 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 9,394. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
08.02.2021 1.957 23,5180 46.254,82
09.02.2021 1.509 23,4795 35.607,75
10.02.2021 1.766 23,7170 42.093,62
11.02.2021 2.225 23,4596 52.458,49
12.02.2021 1.937 23,5045 45.755,94
Σ 9.394 23,5326 222.170,63
 

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/aktie/aktienrueckkauf in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, February 15, 2021

AlzChem Group AG




Contact:
Sabine Sieber
Head of Investor Relations & Communications

15.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1168440

 
1168440  15.02.2021 

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report 15.02.2021 / 17:15 …

