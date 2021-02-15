DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report 15.02.2021 / 17:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure

according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014

and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052





1st Interim report



In the period from February 8, 2021 up to and including February 12, 2021, a total of 9,394 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 9,394. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 08.02.2021 1.957 23,5180 46.254,82 09.02.2021 1.509 23,4795 35.607,75 10.02.2021 1.766 23,7170 42.093,62 11.02.2021 2.225 23,4596 52.458,49 12.02.2021 1.937 23,5045 45.755,94 Σ 9.394 23,5326 222.170,63

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/aktie/aktienrueckkauf in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, February 15, 2021

AlzChem Group AG

Contact:Sabine SieberHead of Investor Relations & Communications

