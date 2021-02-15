DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
AlzChem Group AG
Disclosure
according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014
and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052
1st Interim report
In the period from February 8, 2021 up to and including February 12, 2021, a total of 9,394 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 9,394. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.
The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:
|Buyback date
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|Aggregated volume (EUR)
|08.02.2021
|1.957
|23,5180
|46.254,82
|09.02.2021
|1.509
|23,4795
|35.607,75
|10.02.2021
|1.766
|23,7170
|42.093,62
|11.02.2021
|2.225
|23,4596
|52.458,49
|12.02.2021
|1.937
|23,5045
|45.755,94
|Σ
|9.394
|23,5326
|222.170,63
This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/aktie/aktienrueckkauf in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Trostberg, February 15, 2021
AlzChem Group AG
Contact:
Sabine Sieber
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
1168440 15.02.2021
Wertpapier
