Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV

15 February 2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that further to its announcement of 15 February 2021 the Amsterdam District Court has also today approved SIHNV's application for the opening of a Dutch "suspension of payments" procedure (surseance van betaling) ("Dutch SoP") in respect of SIHNV.

The court has set the following key dates in respect of the Dutch SoP:

- 15 June 2021: voting record date; and

- 30 June 2021 at 10am (CET): creditor's meeting.

The Dutch SoP procedure will not directly affect any of the operating businesses in the Steinhoff Group.

Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited will now take steps to launch its statutory compromise process under section 155 of the South African Companies Act.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

15 February 2021

Contact:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Investor Relations

Tyrrel Murray

Phone: +27 21 808 0770

E-mail: tyrrel.murray@steinhoff.co.za

Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
