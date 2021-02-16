 

CloudMD to Acquire VisionPros, a Rapidly Growing Digital Eyecare Platform with a Robust Suite of Digital Vision Care Tools

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:30  |  33   |   |   

VisionPros had Revenue surpassing $22 million with adjusted EBITDA margins exceeding 10% during 2020

  • VisionPros is headed by leading minds in the industry – including the pioneer of the first online vision test platform launched in the United States
  • VisionPros is a vertically integrated eyecare platform with almost 1 million unique customer accounts in North America
  • Unique subscription model with flexible monthly options; currently 18% of customer base on VisionPros.com subscribed and growing
  • Planned launch of innovative, best-in-class digital vision test technology embedded into e-commerce platform in 2021
  • Highly scalable business model, synergistic to CloudMD’s technology stack with significant cross-selling opportunities
  • Increases CloudMD’s annual revenue run rate to over $85 million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has signed a binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) to acquire VisionPros, a vertically integrated digital eyewear platform that has serviced almost 1 million unique customers across North America.

VisionPros conveniently delivers contact lenses and glasses right to their customer’s door, anywhere in North America, at a fraction of the cost of traditional retail optical stores. The highly scalable business model includes a rapidly growing, high margin e-commerce platform, subscription business and innovative suite of digital vision care tools. VisionPros offers a unique subscription offering, with flexible monthly billing options, as well as some of the lowest prices in North America. The multi-disciplinary platform also includes a brick-and-mortar clinic, online/in-person dispensary and a lens laboratory that manufactures and distributes lenses to eyecare partners for their own affordable KIND eyewear line.

VisionPros was founded by Dr. Jessy Manhas and is led by a team of eye doctors committed to providing patient-focused vision care, and empowering practitioners through its disruptive tele-optometry technology. VisionPros’ CEO, Dr. Steven Lee, is a pioneer of the online vision tests in the market and developed the first online vision test platform which remains the current standard in North America. Subsequently, Dr. Lee developed, patented and is launching a new best-in-class, advanced technology that will deliver the safest online vision tests. This technology is designed to ensure a significantly higher level of accuracy and authentication of scripts. As part of VisionPros’ commitment to global eye health, the company has contributed to the Eyes for the World charity organization, founded by the principals of VisionPros and dedicated to restoring sight through glasses or surgery and to prevent blindness around the world. Amongst its contributions, Eyes for the World, has helped fund the construction and operation of two eye hospitals – one in India and one in Jamaica.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CloudMD to Acquire VisionPros, a Rapidly Growing Digital Eyecare Platform with a Robust Suite of Digital Vision Care Tools VisionPros had Revenue surpassing $22 million with adjusted EBITDA margins exceeding 10% during 2020VisionPros is headed by leading minds in the industry – including the pioneer of the first online vision test platform launched in the United …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of West Mississauga Medical Clinic with 8 Family Doctors, 4 Specialists Serving Over 100,000 Patients
09.02.21
CloudMD Launches Mental Health Technology Platform and Support Services in the United States
28.01.21
CloudMD to Drive North American Clinic Expansion with Seasoned Leadership
26.01.21
CloudMD to Acquire Rxi Group of Companies, an Established One-Stop Patient Support Logistics Company and Leading Customer Relationship Management Technology Provider
22.01.21
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Canadian Medical Directory, the Largest Medical Directory in Canada
18.01.21
CloudMD Expands Virtual Mental Health Services Through Acquisition of Aspiria Corp., a Healthcare Provider Focused on Delivering Employee (EAP) and Student (SAP) Assistance Programs

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.12.20
39
Gute Story mit guter Basis und enormen Zukunftspotenzial