 

SPAR Group Announces Mike Matacunas as President and Chief Executive Officer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGRP) ("SGRP"), a global leading provider of merchandising and marketing services, today announced that Mike Matacunas has been appointed as its President and Chief Executive Officer and elected to its Board of Directors. In this role, Mr. Matacunas will be responsible for setting global strategy, overseeing operations and growing a business with more than 25,000 merchandising specialists.

“I am privileged to welcome a prominent industry leader to assume this executive leadership position with the Company. After an extensive international search, we believe Mike’s proven strategic leadership and operational experience combined with deep retail, international, technology and acquisition experience will enable him to drive exceptional results for SPAR. We welcome him with unanimous Board support as the newest member of our great leadership team,” commented Arthur H. Baer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SGRP.

Mr. Matacunas is a Fortune 500 veteran with more than 30 years of relevant leadership experience. He has worked in public and private companies, developed and led international business growth, driven exceptional operational results and built world-class teams. He was previously the Chief Administrative Officer at Dollar Tree Inc., where he helped lead the successful multi-billion-dollar acquisition and integration of Family Dollar Stores, including, among other things, merchandising, sourcing, operational and executive improvements. Prior to this, Mike was CEO of a successful retail professional services business that transformed leading global retailers, wholesalers and consumer packaged goods companies. Mike’s experience also includes strategy, consulting and world-wide roles at leading technology companies, including IBM and Manhattan Associates. Mr. Matacunas earned a BA in Economics from Boston University and an MBA from the College of William & Mary Mason School of Business.

“I am honored to take on the role and excited about the opportunities and global growth potential of the SPAR Group. The company has a rich history of serving consumer goods and retail clients with an unwavering commitment to service, expertise and quality work across its 10-country platform. I look forward to building upon SPAR’s strong foundation, unlocking the business’ potential and creating value for clients, employees and shareholders,” said Mr. Matacunas.

