SPAR Group Announces Mike Matacunas as President and Chief Executive Officer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGRP) ("SGRP"), a global leading provider of merchandising and marketing services, today announced that Mike Matacunas has been appointed as its President and Chief Executive Officer and elected to its Board of Directors. In this role, Mr. Matacunas will be responsible for setting global strategy, overseeing operations and growing a business with more than 25,000 merchandising specialists.



“I am privileged to welcome a prominent industry leader to assume this executive leadership position with the Company. After an extensive international search, we believe Mike’s proven strategic leadership and operational experience combined with deep retail, international, technology and acquisition experience will enable him to drive exceptional results for SPAR. We welcome him with unanimous Board support as the newest member of our great leadership team,” commented Arthur H. Baer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SGRP.