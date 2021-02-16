 

Blink Charging Announces Cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering, a California-Based Automotive Designer Focused on High-Performance EV Conversions

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced its cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering to promote Blink as their charging solution of choice and to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption nationwide. The California-based automotive creators, designers, and modifiers focus on converting gas-powered vehicles to electric powertrains that become masterpieces to drive and charge.

“At Blink, we believe it is our responsibility to work with other passionate members of the EV space to create excitement around electric vehicles and promote widespread EV adoption. The team at Bisimoto embodies the passion behind electric performance cars and the innovative spirit needed to work toward a greener future. We are excited to serve as their EV charging partner,” said Rebecca Gutierrez, Blink Charging VP of Marketing.

Bisimoto’s first electric vehicle creation is the Porsche K3V. Their team decided to enter the electric space with a striking design and a robust powerplant. It is powered by a 637-horsepower custom AC three-phase electric motor with a battery pack consisting of 12 LG Chem modules with 32-kWh capacity and weighs just 2,681 lbs. The K3V has been featured in Business Insider, Top Gear Magazine, Autoblog, SpeedHunters, and more.

The next electric project Bisimoto is completing is the Porsche Moby-X. Designed in collaboration with ACRONYM co-founder Errolson Hugh, renowned concept design artist Khyzyl Saleem, and sponsored by Blink Charging, the fully electric Moby-X, is set to be launched later this year. It taps into the sleek aesthetics of the original Porsche “Moby Dick” race car – most notably that signature whale tail-inspired rear valance – while adding contemporary updates: a modernized set of aero-shaped LED headlights flanking the bumper, a reworked center front fascia, and a specific aerodynamic kit that includes extensions for the sills.

“As the automotive industry shifts to electric power, Bisimoto Engineering has quickly become one of the most highly regarded EV conversion specialists in the high-performance space nationwide. We are proud to work alongside the Bisimoto team to drive more attention to the EV industry,” commented Gutierrez.

Located in East Los Angeles, Bisimoto Engineering, is led by Bisi Ezerioha, CEO and Chief Engineer. The Company’s vehicles have been featured in BBC's “Top Gear,” “Fast & Furious,” Netflix's “Fastest Car” and “Hyperdrive,” “Jay Leno's Garage,” EA's “Need 4 Speed” franchise, and more. Bisimoto will also be co-hosting a virtual ride of the Porsche K3V and the brand-new Ford Mustang Mach-E in the @GreenLivingGuy Instagram Live event on February 20th at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

14.02.21
3 Aktien, die in 3 Monaten 200.000 Euro in über 1 Million Euro verwandelt haben
12.02.21
Blink Owned EV Charging Stations Deployed at Busy Giralda Place Mixed-Use Development in Coral Gables
09.02.21
San Antonio City Council Names Blink Charging as Provider of EV Charging Infrastructure for the City’s EVSA Program Following Competitive Proposal Process
08.02.21
Blink Charging Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure in New Hampshire
04.02.21
Blink Charging Provides an Initial 50 EV Charging Stations for the Expansion of Evergo Network in Panama
03.02.21
Blink Charging Signs Reseller Agreement With Ballantyne Strong For Deployment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Cinema Operators, Theme Parks and Other Entertainment and Leisure-Related Locations
03.02.21
4 Aktien, die ich um jeden Preis meiden würde
03.02.21
Statt Tesla: Diese Elektroauto-Aktie ist besser
02.02.21
Blink Charging Purchases Prime Office Condominium, Continuing Current and Future Growth

