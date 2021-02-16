Martinrea International Inc. Announces Additional Strategic Investment in NanoXplore Inc. and Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) (“Martinrea” or the “Company”) announced today it filed an early warning report in connection with the acquisition by Martinrea pursuant to a private purchase agreement of an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) for an aggregate purchase price of $4,000,000 on February 12, 2021 from Mr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore (the “Share Acquisition”). The Share Acquisition closed concurrently with the closing of a public offering by NanoXplore of 11,500,000 common shares on February 12, 2021 (the “Offering”).



After the Share Acquisition, Martinrea holds 35,045,954 common shares of NanoXplore, or 22.2% of NanoXplore’s issued and outstanding common shares, which represents a 2.8% decrease in ownership from 25.0% disclosed in Martinrea’s last early warning report dated September 9, 2019. This decrease in ownership is due to the acquisition of 3,846,154 common shares of NanoXplore during the second quarter of 2020 pursuant to a private placement offering by NanoXplore of 19,230,800 common shares, the conversion by NanoXplore of 10,000 convertible debentures during the fourth quarter of 2020, stock options exercised at NanoXplore during fiscal year 2020, and the completion of the Offering and the closing of the Share Acquisition in the first quarter of 2021.