 

Martinrea International Inc. Announces Additional Strategic Investment in NanoXplore Inc. and Filing of Early Warning Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 16:57  |  76   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) (“Martinrea” or the “Company”) announced today it filed an early warning report in connection with the acquisition by Martinrea pursuant to a private purchase agreement of an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) for an aggregate purchase price of $4,000,000 on February 12, 2021 from Mr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore (the “Share Acquisition”). The Share Acquisition closed concurrently with the closing of a public offering by NanoXplore of 11,500,000 common shares on February 12, 2021 (the “Offering”).

After the Share Acquisition, Martinrea holds 35,045,954 common shares of NanoXplore, or 22.2% of NanoXplore’s issued and outstanding common shares, which represents a 2.8% decrease in ownership from 25.0% disclosed in Martinrea’s last early warning report dated September 9, 2019. This decrease in ownership is due to the acquisition of 3,846,154 common shares of NanoXplore during the second quarter of 2020 pursuant to a private placement offering by NanoXplore of 19,230,800 common shares, the conversion by NanoXplore of 10,000 convertible debentures during the fourth quarter of 2020, stock options exercised at NanoXplore during fiscal year 2020, and the completion of the Offering and the closing of the Share Acquisition in the first quarter of 2021.

Martinrea expects to evaluate on an ongoing basis NanoXplore’s financial condition, results of operations, business and prospects, the market price of the NanoXplore shares (the “Shares”), conditions in securities markets generally and in the market for shares of companies like NanoXplore, general economic and industry conditions and other factors Martinrea deems relevant to its investment decisions. Based on such evaluations, Martinrea may at any time or from time to time determine to acquire additional shares, or securities convertible into or exchangeable for Shares or derivatives relating to shares, or to dispose of shares or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares or derivatives relating to shares Martinrea owns or may hereafter acquire, through open market or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, at such prices and on such terms as Martinrea deems advisable. Martinrea intends to monitor its investment in the Shares. Martinrea and its representatives and advisers may communicate with other shareholders, industry participants and other interested parties concerning NanoXplore. In addition, based on Martinrea’s continuing evaluation of the foregoing factors, Martinrea reserves the right to change its plans and intentions at any time or from time to time, as it deems appropriate. Martinrea is relying on the private agreement exemption in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, in connection with the Share Acquisition. The above referenced early warning report relating to this press release has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under NanoXplore’s issuer profile. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer of Martinrea.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Martinrea International Inc. Announces Additional Strategic Investment in NanoXplore Inc. and Filing of Early Warning Report TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) (“Martinrea” or the “Company”) announced today it filed an early warning report in connection with the acquisition by Martinrea pursuant to a private purchase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin