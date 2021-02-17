Weingarten Realty Investors Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates Due to Winter Weather Power Outages Across Southeast Texas

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced today that the Company has rescheduled its fourth quarter 2020 earnings due to weather related power outages across Southeast Texas. The Company will now release earnings after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021. Senior Management will host our quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Weingarten Realty’s Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

When: 10:00 AM CT, Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Dial#: 1.888.895.5271 / Conference ID #49825276

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006236/en/