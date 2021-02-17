 

Discover Recognized As The First Digital Bank To Meet Bank On’s Certification Standards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Cashback Debit, the online checking account from Discover, was recently certified by the national nonprofit organization, Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund. The CFE Fund’s mission is to improve the financial stability of low and moderate income households by embedding financial empowerment strategies into local governments. The CFE Fund developed the Bank On National Account Standards, which support financial institutions’ efforts to connect consumers to secure and low-cost bank accounts. Discover is the first digital bank to meet the Bank On’s certification standards with the no fee1 Cashback Debit account.

“Financial inclusion is more critical than ever—especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when quick and reliable access to funds like stimulus checks is essential,” said Carlos Minetti, president of consumer banking at Discover. “Bank On’s certification standards identify safe and affordable financial products, which help consumers avoid expensive alternative financial services and put them on a path to increased savings and financial empowerment. The Cashback Debit account from Discover has no fees and lets customers earn cash back on eligible debit card purchases, ensuring customers can keep more of what they earn and save.”

The Bank On certification standards developed by the CFE Fund outline critical product features for bank accounts appropriate for those currently outside of the mainstream banking system. Product features include low costs, no overdraft fees, and robust transaction capabilities such as a debit card and online bill pay.

The Cashback Debit checking account meets Bank On’s certification standards based on its no-fee structure, including access to over 60,000 no-fee ATMs across the country2, and convenient tools to help consumers deposit checks and pay bills online. It also rewards customers with 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in eligible debit card purchases each month. Discover offers customers the option to automatically deposit their debit card Cashback Bonus into an eligible Discover Online Savings account each month, allowing them to grow their savings with interest. As a digital bank, customers can access their account whenever and wherever they are while knowing they always have 24/7 access to U.S.-based customer service.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

1 Outgoing wire transfers are subject to a service charge. Customers may be charged a fee by a non-Discover ATM if it is not part of the 60,000+ ATMs in our no-fee network.

2 Some ATMs have limited hours and/or restricted access. Customers may be charged a fee by the ATM owner if they use an ATM that is not part of our no-fee network.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Discover Recognized As The First Digital Bank To Meet Bank On’s Certification Standards Cashback Debit, the online checking account from Discover, was recently certified by the national nonprofit organization, Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund. The CFE Fund’s mission is to improve the financial stability of low and moderate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Discover Financial Services to Present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum
09.02.21
Discover Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality For Eighth Consecutive Year
08.02.21
Discover Financial Services to Present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
26.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Discover Financial Services’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – DFS
24.01.21
Aktien zu teuer? Diese 3 extrem günstigen Aktien haben KGVs unter 12
20.01.21
Discover Financial Services Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $799 Million or $2.59 Per Diluted Share
19.01.21
Discover Financial Services Board of Directors Approves Repurchase of up to $1.1 Billion of Common Stock, Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends