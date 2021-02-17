 

IntelGenx Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance for its Novel DisinteQ-Based Disintegrating THC Oral Film

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx”) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has granted a Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application 16/110,737, entitled “Film Dosage Form with Extended Release Mucoadhesive Particles.”

This film formulation patent covers novel disintegrating oral film formulations designed for the transmucosal absorption of drug, especially tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and is intended to protect IntelGenx’s DisinteQTM products.

“DisinteQ has been specifically designed to optimize mucosal absorption of drug by utilizing controlled erosion as a mechanism to release THC into the oral cavity, thus avoiding having a portion of the drug being swallowed and, thereby, minimizing the amount of THC that becomes subjected to unwanted oral first-pass metabolization,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, Chairman and CEO of IntelGenx. “The DisinteQTM allowance comes at an opportune time as we respond to the multiple expressions of interest that we have already received in this distinct technology platform from potential industry partners, and further positions IntelGenx as a leading player in the cannabis oral film field.”

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm, DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx' operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx' plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For IntelGenx:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(514) 331-7440 ext 232
stephen@intelgenx.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com 




