 

First American Mortgage Solutions and BackInTheBlack Integrate Loss Mitigation Products With Strategic Workflow Automation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

First American Mortgage Solutions LLC, a part of the First American family of companies, today announced completion of a strategic integration with default/loss mitigation workflow provider BackInTheBlack, LLC, that automates orders of First American Mortgage Solutions’ loss mitigation products and services for BackInTheBlack technology users. This includes loss mitigation title reports, uninsured property reports, loan modification and partial claim documents and lien priority insurance, which can now be ordered and delivered directly through BackInTheBlack, eliminating manual input and streamlining the process.

This strategic integration helps lenders and servicers more efficiently process loss mitigation options for borrowers, utilizing the BackInTheBlack calculators and workflow automation. First American’s loss mitigation solution aligns with servicer processing team loss mitigation workflows to help reduce costs, increase compliance, improve data integrity and quality, and reduce turn times, while improving the overall borrower experience.

“The timing could not be better to improve lender and servicer productivity via a strategic implementation of First American’s loss mitigation suite with the BackInTheBlack workflow automation system. The integrated solution provides great flexibility and efficiencies, shortening turnaround times while maintaining compliance for these highly regulated processes,” said Chris Brinkley, senior vice president, Servicing Division Business Operations, First American Mortgage Solutions. “Given the economic reality today, the seamless integration provides lenders and servicers quick, accurate and simple options to keep resolution timelines short, helping more homeowners stay in their homes.”

“We are excited to offer this new integration with First American Mortgage Solutions’ loss mitigation suite to our clients,” said Robert Starliper, CEO of BackInTheBlack. “Seamless and effortless accessibility to solutions directly within the BackInTheBlack application takes process automation to the next level. We continue to support our client base with efficient, compliant and intuitive products.”

About First American Mortgage Solutions

First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum, including complete products, micro services and application programming interfaces (APIs). First American Mortgage Solutions, together with First American’s broader capabilities, serves as a single source for title and settlement, home equity, data and analytics, fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral risk, post-closing and default services. More information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at https://www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About BackInTheBlack

BackInTheBlack LLC a premier value-added SaaS default mortgage servicing solution since 1999. The BackInTheBlack "hosted" delivery model relieves companies from the growing difficulty of upgrading and managing new technology. BackInTheBlack managed service consists of dynamic workflow and distribution, workout eligibility, workout calculators, configurable document generation and third-party integrations. LoanSolutionCenter, which is part of BackInTheBlack, is highly intuitive and seamlessly integrated allowing borrowers to self-service. www.BackInTheBlack.com

BackInTheBlack is part of the Accscient Enterprise that specializes in consulting, infrastructure, digital, professional services and global business solutions powered by technology. www.accscient.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First American Mortgage Solutions and BackInTheBlack Integrate Loss Mitigation Products With Strategic Workflow Automation First American Mortgage Solutions LLC, a part of the First American family of companies, today announced completion of a strategic integration with default/loss mitigation workflow provider BackInTheBlack, LLC, that automates orders of First …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
First American Financial Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
03.02.21
First American Earns Top Marks on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for Fourth Year in a Row
03.02.21
First American Data & Analytics Division Launches AppIntelligence Score for Mortgage Fraud
28.01.21
First American Launches REconomy Podcast
26.01.21
Housing Market Can Thrive in a Rising-Rate Era, According to First American Real House Price Index
22.01.21
Housing Market Potential Expected to Build on Momentum in 2021, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
20.01.21
First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 46 Cents Per Share
19.01.21
First American Announces Entry Into Property and Casualty Insurance Book Transfer Agreements