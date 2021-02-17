First American Mortgage Solutions and BackInTheBlack Integrate Loss Mitigation Products With Strategic Workflow Automation

This strategic integration helps lenders and servicers more efficiently process loss mitigation options for borrowers, utilizing the BackInTheBlack calculators and workflow automation. First American’s loss mitigation solution aligns with servicer processing team loss mitigation workflows to help reduce costs, increase compliance, improve data integrity and quality, and reduce turn times, while improving the overall borrower experience.

First American Mortgage Solutions LLC , a part of the First American family of companies, today announced completion of a strategic integration with default/loss mitigation workflow provider BackInTheBlack, LLC, that automates orders of First American Mortgage Solutions’ loss mitigation products and services for BackInTheBlack technology users. This includes loss mitigation title reports, uninsured property reports, loan modification and partial claim documents and lien priority insurance, which can now be ordered and delivered directly through BackInTheBlack, eliminating manual input and streamlining the process.

“The timing could not be better to improve lender and servicer productivity via a strategic implementation of First American’s loss mitigation suite with the BackInTheBlack workflow automation system. The integrated solution provides great flexibility and efficiencies, shortening turnaround times while maintaining compliance for these highly regulated processes,” said Chris Brinkley, senior vice president, Servicing Division Business Operations, First American Mortgage Solutions. “Given the economic reality today, the seamless integration provides lenders and servicers quick, accurate and simple options to keep resolution timelines short, helping more homeowners stay in their homes.”

“We are excited to offer this new integration with First American Mortgage Solutions’ loss mitigation suite to our clients,” said Robert Starliper, CEO of BackInTheBlack. “Seamless and effortless accessibility to solutions directly within the BackInTheBlack application takes process automation to the next level. We continue to support our client base with efficient, compliant and intuitive products.”

About First American Mortgage Solutions

First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum, including complete products, micro services and application programming interfaces (APIs). First American Mortgage Solutions, together with First American’s broader capabilities, serves as a single source for title and settlement, home equity, data and analytics, fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral risk, post-closing and default services. More information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at https://www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About BackInTheBlack

BackInTheBlack LLC a premier value-added SaaS default mortgage servicing solution since 1999. The BackInTheBlack "hosted" delivery model relieves companies from the growing difficulty of upgrading and managing new technology. BackInTheBlack managed service consists of dynamic workflow and distribution, workout eligibility, workout calculators, configurable document generation and third-party integrations. LoanSolutionCenter, which is part of BackInTheBlack, is highly intuitive and seamlessly integrated allowing borrowers to self-service. www.BackInTheBlack.com

BackInTheBlack is part of the Accscient Enterprise that specializes in consulting, infrastructure, digital, professional services and global business solutions powered by technology. www.accscient.com

