 

Marel Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 19:00  |  67   |   |   

The Annual General Meeting of Marel hf. ("AGM") will be held virtually on Wednesday 17 March 2021 at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

Draft Agenda:

  1. Opening remarks. Election of Chair and Secretary of the meeting
  2. Board of Directors’ report on activities of the Company for the previous operating year
  3. CEO’s operational report
  4. Submission of the annual accounts of the Company for the preceding year for confirmation
  5. Decision on how to address the profit from the Company’s operations for the year 2020
  6. Report on the execution of the Company’s remuneration policy
  7. Proposal on the Company’s remuneration policy
  8. Decision on remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2021
  9. Decision on remuneration of the Company’s auditors for the preceding year of operation
  10. Board of Directors’ proposal to amend wording of Article 15.2 of the Company’s Articles of Association

The Article authorizes the Board of Directors to increase share capital up to the amount of 100,000,000 nominal value, i.a. to use in relation to acquisition of new businesses. The amendment entails a lower amount of 75,000,000 nominal value, which corresponds to 9.7% of total issued shares, and the option to sell the new shares through an offering managed by a financial institution is added. The validity period of the authorization is shortened from 5 years to 18 months. Proposed changes are in line with European market practice.

  1. Election of the Board of Directors
  2. Election of the Company’s auditors
  3. Proposal to renew authorization to the Board of Directors to purchase treasury shares of the Company
  4. Any other business lawfully presented and close of the meeting

The meeting will be conducted in English.

The AGM is a virtual-only meeting. All shareholders must register their attendance online before the meeting. Shareholders are urged to register in good time for the meeting. Registration closes at 12:00 GMT/13:00 CET on the day of the meeting.

Online registration to the meeting opens at 12:00 GMT/13:00 CET Thursday 18 February and closes at 12:00 GMT/13:00 CET on Wednesday 17 March. In particular it should be noted that shareholders holding shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam that wish to attend and vote at the AGM must ensure that their respective custodian/broker (intermediary) has registered their attendance through ABN AMRO’s web portal in a timely manner. This applies to all shareholders holding shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam, including those that also hold shares listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marel Annual General Meeting 2021 The Annual General Meeting of Marel hf. ("AGM") will be held virtually on Wednesday 17 March 2021 at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. Draft Agenda: Opening remarks. Election of Chair and Secretary of the meetingBoard of Directors’ report on activities of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Marel: Transaction in own financial instruments
05.02.21
Marel: Granting of Stock Options
04.02.21
Marel: 2020 Investor Meeting Presentation
03.02.21
Marel: 2020 a year of unity, resilient operations and strategic moves
20.01.21
Marel: 2020 results published on 3 February, virtual investor meeting on 4 February 2021