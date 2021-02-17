Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, will participate in Citi’s 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Virtual Conference, including a fireside chat presentation with CEO and Co-Founder, Andrew Dudum, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. E.T. The audio webcast and related materials will be available online at https://investors.forhims.com/.
About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005095/en/
