Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, will participate in Citi’s 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Virtual Conference, including a fireside chat presentation with CEO and Co-Founder, Andrew Dudum, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. E.T. The audio webcast and related materials will be available online at https://investors.forhims.com/.

