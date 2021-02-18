 

DGAP-News Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.02.2021, 12:29  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share

18.02.2021 / 12:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press Release No. 3/2021


Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share


Haselünne, February 18, 2021 - The Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today decided its dividend proposal for the 2020 financial year. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and on the basis of the preliminary, not yet audited results for the 2020 financial year, a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share shall be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2021. The amount of the distribution thus represents almost the entire consolidated profit for the 2020 financial year.

"The past year was very challenging for us in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, we achieved solid profitability also in 2020. That is why we want our shareholders to participate extensively in the Group's profit even in these times - in line with our dividend policy, which we presented in 2019", says Oliver Schwegmann, one of the members of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. "Based on the proposal and the year-end price of the Berentzen share, our shareholders will achieve an attractive dividend yield of 2.4 percent", Schwegmann says.

Further information about the 2020 financial year will be published according to plan on March 25, 2021 with the 2020 Annual Report.

About the Berentzen Group
The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a worldwide presence in more than 60 countries with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands. It also has more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented beverages. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share 18.02.2021 / 12:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Prüfung der Konzern-Rechnungslegung der K+S Aktiengesellschaft zum ...
DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' ...
Adler Pelzer Group to acquire the Acoustics and Soft Trim business of Faurecia
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung 2020
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
aifinyo AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorstand schlägt Dividende in Höhe von 0,13 Euro je Aktie vor (deutsch)
12:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorstand schlägt Dividende in Höhe von 0,13 Euro je Aktie vor
12:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
12:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
12:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of the Executive Board for the 2020 financial year
03.02.21
Berentzen trifft die Prognose
03.02.21
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsjahr 2020 profitabel abgeschlossen - Ausblick 2021 vorgestellt (deutsch)
03.02.21
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsjahr 2020 profitabel abgeschlossen - Ausblick 2021 vorgestellt
03.02.21
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 financial year closed with a profit - outlook 2021 presented
03.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BerentzenGruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020 / Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
1.978
Berentzen Stammaktie
23.02.20
14
B. trifft B.